A Strong Case For Canadian Equities This Year: TD Asset Management CIO
Summary
- Strategies for navigating headwinds facing financial markets.
- Outlook for equities and fixed income.
- Why there's a strong case for Canadian equities.
Bank of Canada delivered a 50 basis point rate hike as it tries to tackle surging inflation. But inflation is just one of the many headwinds facing global markets these days. Kim Parlee speaks with David Sykes, CIO, TD Asset Management about the market opportunities and risks this year.
