U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Excelerate Energy Headlines The Short 3 IPO Week

Three IPOs debuted this past week, led by LNG services provider Excelerate Energy (EE), which completed the first $100+ million US IPO in over two months.

Excelerate Energy priced at the high end to raise $384 million at a $2.5 billion market cap. The company owns a fleet of floating storage and regasification units, which are used to regasify liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation and other applications. While it depends on few customers, Excelerate has benefited from accelerating growth of LNG demand tied to the war in Ukraine, and it currently has three projects under development. Excelerate Energy finished up 17%.

After slashing its valuation ahead of pricing, data center builder Applied Blockchain (APLD) priced below the downwardly revised range to raise $40 million at a $505 million market cap. Formerly listed on the OTC, the company is early stage with limited operating history. Applied Blockchain finished down 4%.

Singapore-based Genius Group (GNS) downsized and priced at the high end to raise $20 million at a $129 million market cap. The unprofitable company was the latest small issuer to soar on its debut, popping over 400%. Genius Group traded off in the aftermarket to finish up 33%.

One SPAC also priced during the week. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (AFARU) raise $100 million to target emerging tech in Asia.

Two IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings. Piano maker Steinway Musical Instruments Holdings (STWY) filed to raise $100 million. Cancer biotech MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) filed to raise $15 million. SPAC Feutune Light Acquisition (FLFVU) filed to raise $85 million.

3 Filings During the Week of April 11th, 2022 Issuer Business Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Steinway (STWY) $100M Consumer Discretionary Goldman Makes high-performance pianos and other musical instruments. Feutune Light Acquisition (FLFVU) $85M SPAC Tiger Brokers Blank check company led by executives at Wui Kam USA and US Tiger Securities. MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) $15M Health Care ThinkEquity Phase 2 biotech developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

After the long Easter weekend, two IPOs may price in the week ahead. Some SPACs may also join the calendar during the week.

Although the calendar is relatively empty, several notable issuers have kept the pipeline fresh, including billion-dollar deals SAFG Retirement Services (Corebridge) (CRBG) and Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), as well as RIA services platform Dynasty Financial Partners (DSTY), energy efficiency solutions provider Redaptive (EAAS), and fracking services provider ProFrac Holding (PFHC).

Preclinical biotech Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) plans to raise $22 million at a $222 million market cap. The company is currently pursuing programs in multiple indications that have been licensed from universities and hospitals.

Canadian gold exploration company Austin Gold (AUST) plans to raise $13 million at a $52 million market cap. The company has interests in four properties throughout Nevada, only one of which it considers to be material at this time.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Austin Gold (AUST)Vancouver, Canada $13M$52M $43,265,000 Roth Cap. Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada. Ocean Biomedical (OCEA)Providence, RI $22M$222M $10 - $122,000,000 Roth Cap. JonesTrading Preclinical biotech developing therapies for cancer, infections, and other diseases.

Street research is expected for one company, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to twelve companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/13/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 27.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 6.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 26.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group and Kuaishou.

