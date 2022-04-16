Investors Favor Domestic Equity ETFs Over Conventional Funds In March

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the third month in a row, redeeming $64.5 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for March. For the twelfth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$23.4 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board hiking its key lending rate on March 16 by 25 basis points (bps) and with more to come, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the fourth consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $47.9 billion for March—its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (+$6.7 billion) took in money for the first month in three.

For the fourteenth straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $94.7 billion for March. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twenty-second consecutive month, injecting $74.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the second month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $20.2 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$51.2 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$12.6 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$7.3 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$3.1 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$334 million).

In this report, I highlight the March 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).