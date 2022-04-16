Fiduciary Management - Skechers U.S.A., Inc.: Impressive Global Business
Summary
- Skechers is the third largest footwear brand in the world.
- Skechers trades for 12.3 times our next 12-month earnings per share estimate.
- We believe the company can continue to grow nicely and with rising margins over the next number of years.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)
(Analyst: Matt Sullivan)
Description
Skechers is the third largest footwear brand in the world. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in U.S. and international markets. Its products cover a wide range of footwear categories including casuals, dress casuals, sandals, boots, work boots, performance footwear, and kids footwear. The company operates in three business segments: Domestic Wholesale (23% of sales), International Wholesale (48% of sales), and Direct-to-Consumer (29% of sales). In total, international sales account for approximately 60% of revenue.
Good Business
- Excluding net cash on the balance sheet, return on invested capital (ROIC) is in the mid-teens, which easily exceeds the company's cost of capital.
- Skechers has established a brand over the past 30 years that customers associate with comfortable, quality shoes at low prices, which we believe is an attractive niche.
- This is a scaled player in the industry that can efficiently design, manufacture, market, and distribute shoes all over the world.
- The company has exposure to a wide range of domestic and international distribution channels, including both third party and owned e-commerce websites. Consumers can find the company's products however they'd like to shop.
- Sketchers sells a broad assortment of shoes and uses a fast follower model, which we believe reduces fashion risk.
- The company is in a net cash position and the business is easy to understand.
Valuation
- Excluding net cash on the balance sheet, Skechers trades for 12.3 times our next 12-months earnings per share (EPS) estimate, which is below the company's 5-year average and is a significant discount to the Russell 2000, as well as other comparable companies serving similar end markets.
- The EV/sales multiple is 1.0 times, which is below the company's 5-year average of 1.2 times.
Management
- Management and the board own ~41 million shares of stock, which equates to ~26% of the company.
- The company's founder, Robert Greenberg, is Chairman and CEO.
- Michael Greenberg, son of the founder, is President, and has been at Skechers for 29 years.
Investment Thesis
Skechers has built an impressive global business over many years. The growth and ROIC track record of the company has been terrific. We believe the company can continue to grow nicely and with rising margins over the next number of years, as it keeps expanding internationally and further develops its direct-to-consumer business, which includes fully owned stores and the Skechers.com website. These segments sport accretive margins, meaning outsized growth in these channels will boost consolidated company margins. Near- term supply chain challenges are weighing on the stock's multiple and distracting from Skechers' attractive longer-term outlook. The company has a fortress balance sheet, reports GAAP earnings, and doesn't engage in mergers and acquisitions activity. All in, this appears to be a rare value in a very expensive market.
