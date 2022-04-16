Fiduciary Management - nVent Electric: Above-Average Business, Below-Average Price
Summary
- nVent Electric has industry-leading positions and strong brands across its segments.
- NVT operates in an attractive industry structure with relatively high barriers to entry.
- The opportunity to own an above-average industrial business at a below-average price is an attractive proposition.
nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) (Analyst: Dain Tofson)
Description
nVent is a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. It was spun out of Pentair (PNR) in 2018. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, although it's incorporated in Ireland, and reports three segments:
- Enclosures (51% of sales and 40% of EBITA)
- Electrical & Fastening Solutions (27% of sales and 36% of EBITA)
- Thermal Management (22% of sales and 24% of EBITA).
By geography, sales are split:
- 63% U.S. and Canada
- 23% Developed Europe
- 11% Developing
- 3% Other Developed
By vertical, sales are split:
- 43% Industrial
- 28% Commercial & Residential
- 21% Infrastructure
- 8% Energy
Good Business
- The company has industry-leading positions and strong brands across its segments. Key brands include Hoffman and Schroff in Enclosures, Raychem and Tracer in Thermal Management, and Erico and Caddy in Electrical & Fastening Solutions.
- The cost of the products typically represents a small proportion of the total cost of a customer's end systems.
- nVent operates in an attractive industry structure with relatively high barriers to entry.
- EBITA margin was 17.7% in 2021, which is better than the average industrial company.
- nVent generates consistent free cash flow throughout an economic cycle, and has attractive ROIC prospects.
Valuation
- The stock trades at 16.0 times 2022 consensus EPS versus industrial peers at >20.0 times.
Management
- The management team led by Beth Wozniak has executed well since the spinout and has invested in new product launches, a digital transformation, and structural cost reductions.
- Management has laid out sensible capital allocation priorities including:
- reinvesting in the company to drive organic growth
- maintaining a competitive dividend
- pursuing bolt-on acquisitions and/or share repurchases with an objective to allocate capital to the highest return, while appropriately managing liquidity and leverage.
- Randy Hogan, non-executive Chairman of the Board, was the CEO of Pentair from 2001 until the spin. Pentair significantly outperformed the S&P 500 during his tenure as CEO.
Investment Thesis
nVent has industry-leading positions, strong brands across its segments, leverage to mega-trends such as electrification, and consistent free cash flow generation throughout an economic cycle. It's a better-than-average industrial business, in our opinion; however, the stock trades at a discount to industrial peers. The opportunity to own an above-average industrial business at a below-average price is an attractive proposition. Additionally, management's investments since the spinout should increase the earnings power of the business, and subsequently, magnify the earnings gains in an upcycle. Finally, there is takeout optionality given nVent's size and business quality.
