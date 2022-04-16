Alex Potemkin/E+ via Getty Images

Analyst (Ben Karek)

Description

Carlisle is a diversified manufacturer of a broad range of products selling into industries such as commercial construction, aerospace, transports, and general industrial. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and operates in three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CSM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). CCM accounts for 80% of sales and 99% of EBIT,4 with marginal earnings contribution from CIT and CFT. Carlisle's geographic exposure is U.S. (84%), Europe (7%), Asia (4%), and Other (5%). Its operating companies are given significant autonomy and responsibility for the performance of their businesses.

Good Business

The majority of Carlisle's sales are in markets where it enjoys #1 or #2 positions.

The company's largest segment, CCM, derives 70% of its sales from aftermarket. Commercial roofs are replaced roughly every 25 years, and we are approaching a long runway of replacement demand through 2030.

Carlisle's products are specialized, highly engineered, and recurring in nature.

The company's businesses are necessary and easy to understand.

It is conservatively financed at 2.2 times forward net debt/EBITDA.

They are cash generative, with free cash flow averaging >100% of net income.

Return on total capital has averaged 12% over the last five years.

Valuation

The stock trades at a reasonable 17.0 times 2022 P/E ratio, which approximates its 10-year average. We believe a mix shift toward buildings products will structurally expand its fair multiple.

Management

Carlisle has a strong track record of value creation; its returns on invested capital are above its cost of capital, despite completing numerous small and mid-size acquisitions. Its shares have meaningfully outperformed the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 indices over the last 5, 10, and 15 years, while still trading at a reasonable multiple.

CEO Chris Koch, who owns $45 million in the stock, took over in 2016 and has demonstrated a continuity with the Carlisle model and a willingness to shrink the portfolio of businesses if it creates value. We believe we are entering a period where this could accelerate, with Carlisle becoming a pureplay building products company.

Carlisle's variable compensation includes metrics on sales, EBIT margin, and working capital. We believe these roughly approximate business value creation over time.

Investment Thesis

Over the last six years, Carlisle has been on a simplification journey by selling two of its smaller, lower-quality businesses. We expect that the company will continue down this path by selling CIT and CFT over the next couple years. What will remain is a pureplay building products company with a good long-term demand profile and pricing power. Carlisle, like many others, is currently dealing with unprecedented cost inflation. The company has historically shown the ability to pass through raw material inflation, albeit with a lag, as evidenced by the decade-long margin expansion that this segment has experienced through multiple cycles. Carlisle was one of the rare industrials who was price/cost neutral in 2021, and it is also set to benefit from a decade-long reroofing cycle that should allow for +3-4% volume growth before considering any benefit from new construction. Despite strong and improving fundamentals, the shares have recently traded sideways and reached a level that we believe makes it a compelling addition to the portfolio.

