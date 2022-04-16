Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Analyst: Jordan Teschendorf

Business Description

CarMax, headquartered in Richmond, VA, is the largest and most profitable used car retailer in the U.S., selling a combined 1.596 million used vehicles annually through retail and wholesale channels across its 226 stores and omni-channel platform. The company has just 4% of a huge $750 billion market. It operates across two segments, CarMax Sales Operation and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF), together covering all aspects of auto merchandising, service, and financing. By segment, the profit is also split into CarMax Sales Operations (80%) and CAF (20%). CarMax Sales Operation has three primary sources of revenue: Used (78% of sales and 63% of segment gross profit), Wholesale (19% of sales and 21% of segment gross profit), and Other (3% of sales and 16% of segment gross profit).

Good Business

The CarMax brand stands for providing a large selection of high-quality used vehicles at fair prices, and it has earned the trust of customers since beginning operations nearly 30 years ago.

The company has demonstrated consistent growth and leading profitability in one of the largest retail markets in the world ($750 billion). Sales and earnings per share (EPS) have grown at +8% and +11% annually over the last decade, with return on equity averaging approximately 20%.

Competitive advantages include brand strength, sourcing, fulfillment, and technology capability. We see opportunity for an acceleration in share gains with omni-channel consumer adoption.

Excluding non-recourse notes payable, the company's balance sheet is well-capitalized with 1.8 times net debt/EBITDA.

Valuation

The stock trades at 13.4 times forward EPS, approximately one standard deviation below its 5, 10, and 15-year averages.

In a poor environment, with slower volume growth, disappointing operating leverage, and more challenging credit results, we model earnings power could decrease to $6 per share. The stock trades at 16.1 times this depressed figure.

Assuming a reasonably supportive used vehicle market and strong execution, earnings could exceed $9 per share over the next four to five years. The stock trades at 10.7 times this figure.

Management

Bill Nash has been President and CEO since September 2016 and has been with the company since its founding, previously holding executive roles within the company's merchandising, auction, and human resources areas.

Enrique Mayor-Mora has been CFO since October 2019. He's been with CarMax since 2011, previously serving as VP of Finance and VP of Treasury.

Management is well-regarded by industry experts, peers, and employees.

The company has a strong corporate culture.

Investment Thesis

CarMax is a profitable, well-managed, and growing franchise serving one of the largest retail markets in the world. Its stock price has fallen over 33% from its 52-week high as investors have grown concerned on normalizing demand trends, rising interest rates, and used vehicle affordability. We acknowledge these concerns, although we expect the company to continue growing over the long term. We are pleased to buy this leading franchise at a steep discount to the market and its historical average.

