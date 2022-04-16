lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(Analyst: Dain Tofson)

Description

Sodexo is a leading global caterer, facilities manager, and benefits and rewards services provider. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and controlled by the Bellon family.

Sodexo reports two segments: On-site Services and Benefits & Rewards Services.

On-site Services represented 96% of revenue and 79% of EBITA in fiscal year (FY) 2019. By service type, On-site Services revenue was split 66% food services and 34% facilities management services. By geography, On-Site Services revenue was split 45% North America, 39% Europe, and 16% rest of world.

Benefits & Rewards Services represented 4% of revenue and 21% of EBITA in FY 2019. By activity, Benefits & Rewards Services revenue was split 77% Employee Benefits and 23% Services Diversification, which includes fuel passes and public benefits programs. By geography, Benefits & Rewards Services revenue was split 67% Europe, USA, and Asia and 33% Latin America.

Good Business

Sodexo is one of the largest players in On-site Services and Benefits & Rewards Services. In On-site Services, the company's scale gives them procurement advantages over smaller competitors. In Benefits & Rewards Services, Sodexo's large, two-sided network constitutes a defensible moat.

The On-Site Services industry is large and fragmented. The large players such as Sodexo have a long runway to take market share from smaller operators.

The business is relatively stable and defensive in non-pandemic downturns, with client retention rates around 93-94%, new sales development around 7%, and consistent same site sales growth.

Returns on capital employed have generally been mid-teens or higher.

The company has a strong balance sheet with net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.7 times.

This is an easily understandable business.

Valuation

The stock trades at around 14 times FY 2023 earnings per share (EPS) versus 17-18 times historically, which is at a discount to the MSCI EAFE Index, despite being a much better-than-average business.

The stock is trading at a discount to the company's sum-of-the-parts value.

We believe Sodexo can improve its EBITA margin more than consensus expectations. If the company can earn 6.25% EBITA margin on FY 2023 consensus revenue, then that implies €1.4 billion of EBITA and inexpensive valuation multiples of 8.4 times EV/EBITA and 11.9 times EV/NOPAT.

Management

Sophie Bellon is Chairwoman and CEO. The Bellon family is turning into a "self-activist," having embarked on a plan to improve performance and unlock value in the business.

Sodexo is a member of several Sustainability Indices and ranks amongst leaders in its sector for the sixteenth consecutive year.

Long-term incentive compensation is based on revenue, margin, total shareholder return versus peers, and corporate responsibility.

Investment Thesis

Sodexo is a very FMI-like business - it has solid growth prospects in structurally attractive industries, relatively defensive performance, mid-teens or higher return on capital employed, a solid balance sheet, and is easy to understand. However, despite the company's attractive intrinsic qualities, the business and stock have been through a multiyear period of underperformance. The underperformance began in 2018 due to management issues in On-site Services North America Healthcare and On-site Services Education sectors, and was followed by pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 that significantly impacted the overall business.

However, there are signs that the future looks brighter than the past. Trends are improving in these two sectors, and the acute phase of the pandemic looks to be coming to an end. In our opinion, Sodexo is poised for a strong recovery, but the market hasn't recognized this yet.

