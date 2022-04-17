Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 17

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4/28 5/13 0.227 0.234 3.08% 4.01% 10 Aon plc (AON) 4/29 5/13 0.51 0.56 9.80% 0.68% 11 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 5/6 5/23 0.2675 0.2729 2.02% 2.36% 30 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 4/28 5/13 0.79 0.9 13.92% 0.61% 19 First Republic Bank (FRC) 4/27 5/12 0.22 0.27 22.73% 0.67% 11 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 4/21 4/29 0.0453 0.0454 0.22% 1.37% 8 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 4/21 5/16 0.8698 0.9133 5.00% 2.30% 66 Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:QNTO) 4/22 5/9 0.11 0.13 18.18% 2.24% 15 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 4/22 5/3 0.1425 0.1525 7.02% 5.56% 10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 18 (Ex-Div 4/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 5/12 1.58 613.49 1.03% 6 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 5/4 0.8 201.28 1.59% 59 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 5/4 0.18 381.22 0.19% 29

Tuesday Apr 19 (Ex-Div 4/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 5/13 0.47 80.94 2.32% 59 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 5/5 0.19 70.3 1.08% 53 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 6/1 0.325 187.3 0.69% 10

Wednesday Apr 20 (Ex-Div 4/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 4/29 0.23 24.1 3.82% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 4/29 0.075 16.17 5.57% 10 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 4/29 0.0454 39.76 1.37% 8 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 5/16 0.9133 158.57 2.30% 66 Pentair plc (PNR) 5/6 0.21 52.43 1.60% 46 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 5/27 0.78 148.98 2.09% 17

Thursday Apr 21 (Ex-Div 4/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 5/20 1.11 227.81 1.95% 28 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 5/13 0.77 100.49 3.06% 11 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 5/5 0.4 74 2.16% 11 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 5/24 1.2 CAD 108.51 3.49% 7 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 5/3 0.1525 10.97 5.56% 10

Friday Apr 22 (Ex-Div 4/25)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 4/25 0.56 1.5% CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) 4/22 0.46 1.0% Culp, Inc. (CULP) 4/19 0.115 6.0% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 4/19 0.55 0.9% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 4/20 0.66 1.9% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 4/20 1.11 2.4% First Bancorp (FBNC) 4/25 0.22 2.3% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 4/20 0.19 2.2% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 4/22 0.32 4.4% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 4/21 0.33 2.9% Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 4/20 0.12 1.7% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 4/22 0.15 3.2% Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/22 0.63 2.3% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 4/25 0.37 1.5% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 4/21 0.32 1.6% Bank OZK (OZK) 4/22 0.31 3.1% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 4/22 0.62 0.5% Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 4/21 0.055 3.1% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 4/22 0.47 2.2% Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 4/20 0.43 2.2% The Toro Company (TTC) 4/21 0.3 1.4% TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 4/20 0.5 1.2% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 4/20 0.4875 2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.