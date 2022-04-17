Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 4/16/2022

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 4/11/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Ticker Shares Name SELL MA 84 Mastercard Inc SELL NFLX 88 Netflix Inc SELL AAPL 176 Apple Inc BUY MSFT 111 Microsoft Corp BUY MU 445 Micron Technology Inc. BUY CHTR 56 Charter Communications Inc Rebalance SELL BBWI 77 Bath & Body Works Inc

iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 4/17/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/15/2022

Current Portfolio 4/15/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 176 9.60% $29,091 02/22/22 ($28,959) — — $132 (BBWI) 679 11.69% $35,437 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($5,316) — ($164) (DHR) 110 10.05% $30,468 04/04/22 ($31,931) — — ($1,463) (INCY) 361 9.74% $29,508 02/28/22 ($30,799) $7,377 — $6,086 (MA) 84 9.92% $30,057 11/01/21 ($33,250) $5,525 $90 $2,421 (MCO) 87 9.43% $28,571 04/11/22 ($29,208) — — ($637) (NFLX) 88 9.91% $30,019 03/14/22 ($29,359) — — $660 (QCOM) 218 9.85% $29,846 08/02/21 ($32,635) $2,794 $423 $429 (TDG) 46 9.69% $29,370 03/21/22 ($30,118) — — ($748) (V) 140 9.83% $29,791 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $255 $450

Holdings for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/15/2022

Current Portfolio 4/15/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 22 1.62% $3,636 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $6,973 (ADBE) 10 1.87% $4,204 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $4,852 (ALGN) 10 1.82% $4,098 11/22/21 ($6,726) — — ($2,628) (AMT) 22 2.50% $5,622 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $461 $3,746 (AMZN) 2 2.70% $6,068 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $6,193 (ANTM) 10 2.30% $5,167 02/28/22 ($4,503) — $13 $677 (APP) 91 1.98% $4,455 08/23/21 ($6,110) $452 — ($1,202) (BBWI) 85 1.97% $4,436 02/28/22 ($4,533) — — ($97) (BSX) 87 1.71% $3,850 02/24/20 ($3,949) $700 — $601 (CHTR) 8.1 2.01% $4,519 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $3,255 (COUP) 37 1.64% $3,696 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) — ($1,675) (CRM) 21 1.77% $3,978 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $2,469 (CRWD) 28 2.93% $6,586 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $6,682 (DASH) 52 2.53% $5,684 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) — ($219) (DHR) 20 2.46% $5,540 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $50 $3,640 (DIS) 35 2.03% $4,566 08/24/20 ($5,102) $902 — $366 (DOCU) 43 1.90% $4,280 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) — ($3,391) (FATE) 120 2.02% $4,532 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) — ($5,238) (FB) 20 1.87% $4,204 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $1,966 (FIS) 50 2.28% $5,123 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $147 ($1,530) (FISV) 56 2.48% $5,582 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — ($617) (GOOGL) 3 3.38% $7,604 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $5,323 (INCY) 67 2.44% $5,477 02/28/22 ($4,566) — — $911 (INTU) 12 2.48% $5,581 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $106 $3,818 (KMX) 47 1.92% $4,314 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($1,063) (MA) 16 2.55% $5,725 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $139 $4,851 (MCO) 17 2.48% $5,583 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $239 $5,142 (MSFT) 20 2.49% $5,597 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $6,611 (MTCH) 41 1.68% $3,776 02/28/22 ($4,589) — — ($813) (MU) 51 1.59% $3,577 02/28/22 ($4,527) — $5 ($945) (NFLX) 11 1.67% $3,752 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $3,423 (NOW) 7 1.58% $3,551 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 — $4,410 (NVDA) 20 1.89% $4,252 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $15 $7,930 (PYPL) 34 1.55% $3,479 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 — $3,411 (QCOM) 30 1.83% $4,107 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $197 $1,647 (RIVN) 104 1.88% $4,221 02/28/22 ($4,854) ($1,446) — ($2,079) (SCHW) 54 1.99% $4,469 02/28/22 ($4,555) — — ($87) (SGEN) 33 2.20% $4,941 01/04/16 ($2,099) $1,661 — $4,503 (SHOP) 7 1.80% $4,057 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,545 — $3,368 (SNAP) 130 1.92% $4,315 11/22/21 ($6,427) — — ($2,112) (SNOW) 17 1.50% $3,377 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 — ($1,290) (TDG) 6 1.70% $3,831 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,710 $912 $5,382 (TSLA) 6 2.63% $5,910 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $12,796 (TSM) 36 1.57% $3,541 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $44 ($764) (UNH) 9 2.14% $4,813 05/22/17 ($2,274) $2,953 $303 $5,796 (V) 26 2.46% $5,533 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,667 (W) 43 2.07% $4,654 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($2,894) — ($3,630) (WDAY) 20 2.00% $4,493 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,141 — $1,422

