Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 4/16/2022

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
7.82K Followers

Summary

  • This portfolio strategy uses the quarterly 13F filings to extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds that have more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
  • After the Q4-2021 13F filings the consensus holdings were updated, 7 stocks were removed and 7 added from the universe now holds 48 stocks.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 124.9%, an active return of -15.5% when compared SPY’s 140.1%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 203.4%, an active return of 62.3% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 4/18/2021.

Book with name hedge fund and trading data.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Relartive Performance

iMarketSignals.com

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 4/11/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
Action Ticker Shares Name
SELL MA 84 Mastercard Inc
SELL NFLX 88 Netflix Inc
SELL AAPL 176 Apple Inc
BUY MSFT 111 Microsoft Corp
BUY MU 445 Micron Technology Inc.
BUY CHTR 56 Charter Communications Inc
Rebalance SELL BBWI 77 Bath & Body Works Inc
iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds)
Ticker Action Shares Name
No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 4/17/2022

Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/15/2022

Current Portfolio 4/15/2022 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 176 9.60% $29,091 02/22/22 ($28,959) $132
(BBWI) 679 11.69% $35,437 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($5,316) ($164)
(DHR) 110 10.05% $30,468 04/04/22 ($31,931) ($1,463)
(INCY) 361 9.74% $29,508 02/28/22 ($30,799) $7,377 $6,086
(MA) 84 9.92% $30,057 11/01/21 ($33,250) $5,525 $90 $2,421
(MCO) 87 9.43% $28,571 04/11/22 ($29,208) ($637)
(NFLX) 88 9.91% $30,019 03/14/22 ($29,359) $660
(QCOM) 218 9.85% $29,846 08/02/21 ($32,635) $2,794 $423 $429
(TDG) 46 9.69% $29,370 03/21/22 ($30,118) ($748)
(V) 140 9.83% $29,791 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $255 $450

Holdings for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/15/2022

Current Portfolio 4/15/2022 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 22 1.62% $3,636 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $6,973
(ADBE) 10 1.87% $4,204 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 $4,852
(ALGN) 10 1.82% $4,098 11/22/21 ($6,726) ($2,628)
(AMT) 22 2.50% $5,622 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $461 $3,746
(AMZN) 2 2.70% $6,068 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 $6,193
(ANTM) 10 2.30% $5,167 02/28/22 ($4,503) $13 $677
(APP) 91 1.98% $4,455 08/23/21 ($6,110) $452 ($1,202)
(BBWI) 85 1.97% $4,436 02/28/22 ($4,533) ($97)
(BSX) 87 1.71% $3,850 02/24/20 ($3,949) $700 $601
(CHTR) 8.1 2.01% $4,519 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 $3,255
(COUP) 37 1.64% $3,696 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) ($1,675)
(CRM) 21 1.77% $3,978 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 $2,469
(CRWD) 28 2.93% $6,586 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 $6,682
(DASH) 52 2.53% $5,684 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) ($219)
(DHR) 20 2.46% $5,540 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $50 $3,640
(DIS) 35 2.03% $4,566 08/24/20 ($5,102) $902 $366
(DOCU) 43 1.90% $4,280 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) ($3,391)
(FATE) 120 2.02% $4,532 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) ($5,238)
(FB) 20 1.87% $4,204 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) $1,966
(FIS) 50 2.28% $5,123 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $147 ($1,530)
(FISV) 56 2.48% $5,582 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) ($617)
(GOOGL) 3 3.38% $7,604 01/04/16 ($2,281) $5,323
(INCY) 67 2.44% $5,477 02/28/22 ($4,566) $911
(INTU) 12 2.48% $5,581 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $106 $3,818
(KMX) 47 1.92% $4,314 05/24/21 ($5,377) ($1,063)
(MA) 16 2.55% $5,725 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $139 $4,851
(MCO) 17 2.48% $5,583 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $239 $5,142
(MSFT) 20 2.49% $5,597 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $6,611
(MTCH) 41 1.68% $3,776 02/28/22 ($4,589) ($813)
(MU) 51 1.59% $3,577 02/28/22 ($4,527) $5 ($945)
(NFLX) 11 1.67% $3,752 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 $3,423
(NOW) 7 1.58% $3,551 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 $4,410
(NVDA) 20 1.89% $4,252 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $15 $7,930
(PYPL) 34 1.55% $3,479 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 $3,411
(QCOM) 30 1.83% $4,107 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $197 $1,647
(RIVN) 104 1.88% $4,221 02/28/22 ($4,854) ($1,446) ($2,079)
(SCHW) 54 1.99% $4,469 02/28/22 ($4,555) ($87)
(SGEN) 33 2.20% $4,941 01/04/16 ($2,099) $1,661 $4,503
(SHOP) 7 1.80% $4,057 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,545 $3,368
(SNAP) 130 1.92% $4,315 11/22/21 ($6,427) ($2,112)
(SNOW) 17 1.50% $3,377 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 ($1,290)
(TDG) 6 1.70% $3,831 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,710 $912 $5,382
(TSLA) 6 2.63% $5,910 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 $12,796
(TSM) 36 1.57% $3,541 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $44 ($764)
(UNH) 9 2.14% $4,813 05/22/17 ($2,274) $2,953 $303 $5,796
(V) 26 2.46% $5,533 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,667
(W) 43 2.07% $4,654 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($2,894) ($3,630)
(WDAY) 20 2.00% $4,493 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,141 $1,422

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. Panagora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. Pinebridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

This article was written by

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

