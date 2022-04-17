Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 4/16/2022
Summary
- This portfolio strategy uses the quarterly 13F filings to extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds that have more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
- After the Q4-2021 13F filings the consensus holdings were updated, 7 stocks were removed and 7 added from the universe now holds 48 stocks.
- From 1/2/2016 to date investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 124.9%, an active return of -15.5% when compared SPY’s 140.1%.
- A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 203.4%, an active return of 62.3% when compared to SPY.
- Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 4/18/2021.
Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.
Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.
The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.
Model Performance:
Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)
Trade Signals for 4/11/2022
|iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
|Action
|Ticker
|Shares
|Name
|SELL
|MA
|84
|Mastercard Inc
|SELL
|NFLX
|88
|Netflix Inc
|SELL
|AAPL
|176
|Apple Inc
|BUY
|MSFT
|111
|Microsoft Corp
|BUY
|MU
|445
|Micron Technology Inc.
|BUY
|CHTR
|56
|Charter Communications Inc
|Rebalance SELL
|BBWI
|77
|Bath & Body Works Inc
|iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds)
|Ticker
|Action
|Shares
|Name
|No Trades
The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Next update on Sunday 4/17/2022
Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/15/2022
|Current Portfolio 4/15/2022
|Cash Flow
|Ticker
|Number of Shares
|Weight
|Value now
|Open Date
|Open Costs
|Rebal Costs | Return
|Dividends Received
|Gain to date
|(AAPL)
|176
|9.60%
|$29,091
|02/22/22
|($28,959)
|—
|—
|$132
|(BBWI)
|679
|11.69%
|$35,437
|02/28/22
|($30,285)
|($5,316)
|—
|($164)
|(DHR)
|110
|10.05%
|$30,468
|04/04/22
|($31,931)
|—
|—
|($1,463)
|(INCY)
|361
|9.74%
|$29,508
|02/28/22
|($30,799)
|$7,377
|—
|$6,086
|(MA)
|84
|9.92%
|$30,057
|11/01/21
|($33,250)
|$5,525
|$90
|$2,421
|(MCO)
|87
|9.43%
|$28,571
|04/11/22
|($29,208)
|—
|—
|($637)
|(NFLX)
|88
|9.91%
|$30,019
|03/14/22
|($29,359)
|—
|—
|$660
|(QCOM)
|218
|9.85%
|$29,846
|08/02/21
|($32,635)
|$2,794
|$423
|$429
|(TDG)
|46
|9.69%
|$29,370
|03/21/22
|($30,118)
|—
|—
|($748)
|(V)
|140
|9.83%
|$29,791
|12/07/20
|($30,865)
|$1,269
|$255
|$450
Holdings for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/15/2022
|Current Portfolio 4/15/2022
|Cash Flow
|Ticker
|Number of Shares
|Weight
|Value now
|Open Date
|Open Costs
|Rebal Costs | Return
|Dividends Received
|Gain to date
|(AAPL)
|22
|1.62%
|$3,636
|01/04/16
|($2,109)
|$5,187
|$259
|$6,973
|(ADBE)
|10
|1.87%
|$4,204
|01/04/16
|($2,118)
|$2,765
|—
|$4,852
|(ALGN)
|10
|1.82%
|$4,098
|11/22/21
|($6,726)
|—
|—
|($2,628)
|(AMT)
|22
|2.50%
|$5,622
|01/04/16
|($2,033)
|($305)
|$461
|$3,746
|(AMZN)
|2
|2.70%
|$6,068
|01/04/16
|($1,913)
|$2,037
|—
|$6,193
|(ANTM)
|10
|2.30%
|$5,167
|02/28/22
|($4,503)
|—
|$13
|$677
|(APP)
|91
|1.98%
|$4,455
|08/23/21
|($6,110)
|$452
|—
|($1,202)
|(BBWI)
|85
|1.97%
|$4,436
|02/28/22
|($4,533)
|—
|—
|($97)
|(BSX)
|87
|1.71%
|$3,850
|02/24/20
|($3,949)
|$700
|—
|$601
|(CHTR)
|8.1
|2.01%
|$4,519
|01/04/16
|($2,133)
|$869
|—
|$3,255
|(COUP)
|37
|1.64%
|$3,696
|08/19/19
|($3,549)
|($1,823)
|—
|($1,675)
|(CRM)
|21
|1.77%
|$3,978
|05/22/17
|($2,315)
|$806
|—
|$2,469
|(CRWD)
|28
|2.93%
|$6,586
|05/26/20
|($4,210)
|$4,306
|—
|$6,682
|(DASH)
|52
|2.53%
|$5,684
|05/24/21
|($5,623)
|($281)
|—
|($219)
|(DHR)
|20
|2.46%
|$5,540
|08/19/19
|($3,547)
|$1,596
|$50
|$3,640
|(DIS)
|35
|2.03%
|$4,566
|08/24/20
|($5,102)
|$902
|—
|$366
|(DOCU)
|43
|1.90%
|$4,280
|08/24/20
|($5,118)
|($2,553)
|—
|($3,391)
|(FATE)
|120
|2.02%
|$4,532
|02/16/21
|($6,499)
|($3,271)
|—
|($5,238)
|(FB)
|20
|1.87%
|$4,204
|01/04/16
|($2,047)
|($191)
|—
|$1,966
|(FIS)
|50
|2.28%
|$5,123
|08/19/19
|($3,476)
|($3,323)
|$147
|($1,530)
|(FISV)
|56
|2.48%
|$5,582
|11/18/19
|($3,209)
|($2,989)
|—
|($617)
|(GOOGL)
|3
|3.38%
|$7,604
|01/04/16
|($2,281)
|—
|—
|$5,323
|(INCY)
|67
|2.44%
|$5,477
|02/28/22
|($4,566)
|—
|—
|$911
|(INTU)
|12
|2.48%
|$5,581
|02/19/19
|($3,523)
|$1,654
|$106
|$3,818
|(KMX)
|47
|1.92%
|$4,314
|05/24/21
|($5,377)
|—
|—
|($1,063)
|(MA)
|16
|2.55%
|$5,725
|01/04/16
|($2,088)
|$1,075
|$139
|$4,851
|(MCO)
|17
|2.48%
|$5,583
|01/04/16
|($2,044)
|$1,364
|$239
|$5,142
|(MSFT)
|20
|2.49%
|$5,597
|01/04/16
|($2,085)
|$2,753
|$347
|$6,611
|(MTCH)
|41
|1.68%
|$3,776
|02/28/22
|($4,589)
|—
|—
|($813)
|(MU)
|51
|1.59%
|$3,577
|02/28/22
|($4,527)
|—
|$5
|($945)
|(NFLX)
|11
|1.67%
|$3,752
|01/04/16
|($2,092)
|$1,762
|—
|$3,423
|(NOW)
|7
|1.58%
|$3,551
|11/19/18
|($2,825)
|$3,684
|—
|$4,410
|(NVDA)
|20
|1.89%
|$4,252
|02/24/20
|($3,830)
|$7,494
|$15
|$7,930
|(PYPL)
|34
|1.55%
|$3,479
|02/21/17
|($2,209)
|$2,142
|—
|$3,411
|(QCOM)
|30
|1.83%
|$4,107
|08/24/20
|($5,106)
|$2,448
|$197
|$1,647
|(RIVN)
|104
|1.88%
|$4,221
|02/28/22
|($4,854)
|($1,446)
|—
|($2,079)
|(SCHW)
|54
|1.99%
|$4,469
|02/28/22
|($4,555)
|—
|—
|($87)
|(SGEN)
|33
|2.20%
|$4,941
|01/04/16
|($2,099)
|$1,661
|—
|$4,503
|(SHOP)
|7
|1.80%
|$4,057
|11/18/19
|($3,233)
|$2,545
|—
|$3,368
|(SNAP)
|130
|1.92%
|$4,315
|11/22/21
|($6,427)
|—
|—
|($2,112)
|(SNOW)
|17
|1.50%
|$3,377
|02/16/21
|($6,487)
|$1,820
|—
|($1,290)
|(TDG)
|6
|1.70%
|$3,831
|01/04/16
|($2,071)
|$2,710
|$912
|$5,382
|(TSLA)
|6
|2.63%
|$5,910
|05/26/20
|($4,098)
|$10,984
|—
|$12,796
|(TSM)
|36
|1.57%
|$3,541
|11/22/21
|($6,768)
|$2,419
|$44
|($764)
|(UNH)
|9
|2.14%
|$4,813
|05/22/17
|($2,274)
|$2,953
|$303
|$5,796
|(V)
|26
|2.46%
|$5,533
|01/04/16
|($2,046)
|$25
|$156
|$3,667
|(W)
|43
|2.07%
|$4,654
|11/23/20
|($5,390)
|($2,894)
|—
|($3,630)
|(WDAY)
|20
|2.00%
|$4,493
|05/26/20
|($4,213)
|$1,141
|—
|$1,422
Appendix A
Hedge Fund Filers:
- Akre Capital Management LLC
- Alkeon Capital Management LLC
- Altimeter Capital Management, LP
- Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
- Baker Bros. Advisors LP
- Barings LLC
- Calamos Advisors LLC
- Capital International Ltd
- Citadel Advisors LLC
- Coatue Management LLC
- D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
- Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
- DSM Capital Partners LLC
- Echo Street Capital Management LLC
- FMR LLC
- Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
- GW&K Investment Management, LLC
- Hitchwood Capital Management LP
- Jennison Associates LLC
- King Luther Capital Management Corp
- Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
- Lone Pine Capital LLC
- Loomis Sayles & Company LP
- Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
- Meritage Group LP
- Panagora Asset Management Inc
- Perceptive Advisors LLC
- Pinebridge Investments, LP
- Redmile Group, LLC
- Renaissance Technologies LLC
- Riverbridge Partners LLC
- Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
- Steadfast Capital Management LP
- TCI Fund Management Ltd
- Tiger Global Management LLC
- Verition Fund Management LLC
- Viking Global Investors LP
- Westfield Capital Management Company LP
- Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
- Winslow Capital Management, LLC
