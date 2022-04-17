Home Depot Stock: Negative Sentiments Priced In
Summary
- Home Depot stock has been battered over the recent macro and geopolitical headwinds.
- Home Depot also guided to weaker than expected guidance for FY22.
- We discuss why HD stock remains a Buy.
Investment Thesis
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) stock has come under significant pressure over the last few months. The market has been concerned over a multitude of risks relating to the macro-environment that has thrown a curveball to investors. The worsening inflation, faster than expected rate hikes, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict took their toll as HD stock fell 28% from its December highs.
However, we think HD stock valuation has improved dramatically, as it reverted to its five-year mean across several metrics. In addition, it's also markedly below the consensus price targets (PTs).
As a result, we think HD stock's defensive FCF profile can withstand the risks highlighted above. Therefore HD investors can consider taking the opportunity to add exposure before the market realizes its overreaction.
A Drop Too Far In Home Depot stock's Valuation?
HD stock has been buffeted since the start of 2022 as the macro and geopolitical headwinds intensified. As a result, HD stock has lost -26.2% YTD, more than Lowe's (LOW), as its stock fell 21.9%. Notably, both stocks have fallen markedly ahead of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) YTD loss of 7.5%. Home Depot also referred to these headwinds in its 10-K, as it added (edited):
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other geopolitical conflicts, as well as any related international response, may exacerbate inflationary pressures.
Rapid and significant changes in commodity and other prices, and our ability to pass them on to our customers or manage them through our portfolio strategy, may affect the demand for our products, our sales and our profit margins.
Our financial performance depends significantly on the stability of the housing and home improvement markets. Adverse conditions in or uncertainty about these markets could adversely impact our customers' confidence or financial condition, causing them to decide against purchasing home improvement products and services. (Home Depot's FY21 10-K)
Therefore, investors would be remiss in disregarding these headwinds, no matter their confidence in the resilience of Home Depot's Pro and DIY market. However, the significant fall in its stock price has also lowered its valuation substantially. For instance, HD stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 5.6% (5Y mean: 4.8%). Moreover, its NTM normalized P/E and NTM EBIT multiples have reverted below their 5Y mean.
Furthermore, the median P/E (26.4x) of the home improvement retail industry has also dropped below its 10Y mean of 30x. Therefore, though justified, we believe that the recent valuation compression had already priced in the impact of these headwinds.
Cautious Guidance Is Prudent
Some investors were disappointed with Home Depot's guidance on its profitability for FY22. The company highlighted back in its FQ4 card (edited): "Operating margin approximately flat with FY21. Diluted EPS growth to be in the low single digits."
The consensus estimates have also reflected the company's cautious guidance. Investors can observe the "flattish" operating leverage gains from FY21, with an adjusted EBIT margin estimate of 15.2%. Compared to Lowe's slight improvement of 12.6% to 12.9%, some investors called out Home Depot's weaker guidance.
However, Home Depot emphasized that investors should not predicate their observations on the company's near-term guidance, given the headwinds. Furthermore, the company has also been investing in the Pro segment. Such investments could potentially compress margins in the near term. However, Home Depot believes that it could reap substantial longer-term rewards. CFO Richard McPhail accentuated (edited):
We realized that there are customer wallets out there that are much deeper than we ever anticipated. For example, we had a customer who was a $50K customer a year. We thought we were getting our fair share of their business. We opened up our flatbed distribution center, and we are now doing $500K a year. We had no idea they were this big.
If our product mix were static, we wouldn't see much fluctuation in our margins, most likely. But what we have in front of us is the opportunity to grow in this $900B+ market in ways that we've never been able to before.
It means that -- take sales from our flatbed distribution centers. Well we know that customer that grew from $50K to $500K is still shopping across our assortment. We will have opportunities in categories that carry above company average gross margin. (J.P. Morgan’s 8th Annual Retail Round-Up Conference)
Is HD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Investors can glean that the most conservative price targets (PTs) had consistently supported HD stock over the past five years. But, HD stock last traded at a level that was well ahead (19.2%) of the most conservative PTs of $255. Moreover, the average PTs have also been revised downwards, as the Street turned more cautious with the headwinds mentioned earlier.
Therefore, we think the stock looks well-balanced, with the negative sentiments priced in.
As such, we rate HD stock as a Buy.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.