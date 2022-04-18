Couchbase: A First Assessment
Summary
- Today, we put a small tech concern named Couchbase Inc. into the spotlight for the first time.
- The market has soured on the stock in recent quarters, despite consistent revenue growth and a couple of recent quarterly earnings 'beats'
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Busted IPO Forum. Learn More »
In a world of diminishing mystery, the unknown persists.― Jhumpa Lahiri, The Lowland
Today, we take our first in-depth look at Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE). This small tech concern has seen its stock come under pressure in the recent quarter, despite a couple of quarterly earnings 'beats' as so much of the market has gone into a 'risk off' mode over the past six months. Will the prospects for this now 'Busted IPO' rebound over the rest of 2022? We try to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
Couchbase Inc. is based just outside of San Jose, CA. The company provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge to developers. Its services are used by many well-known names across industry sectors.
The stock currently trades just above $18.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $800 million.
Fourth Quarter Results:
On March 9th, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. This concluded the FY2022 year. Couchbase had a non-GAAP loss of 22 cents a share as revenues rose 19% from Q42021 to just over $35 million. Both top and bottom line numbers slightly topped expectations. The company had a similar performance with third quarter results.
The vast bulk of overall revenue ($32.8 million) was from subscription services, which were up year-over-year. Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR now stands at $123 million, up 23% over the past 12 months. Remaining performance obligations or RPO stood at $161.6 million at the end of January, an increase of 58% year-over-year. Gross margins slipped 120bps to 88.2% from Q42021.
On the 4th quarter earnings press release, leadership guided to the following for the fiscal 2023 year.
- Total revenue between $146.5 million and $147.5 million
- Total ARR between $160 million and $164 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $57.2 million and $56.2 million
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Since fourth quarter results posted, four analyst firms including RBC Capital and Barclays have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock with price targets proffered in the $26 to $35 range. Three of these contained downward price target revisions. Both Morgan Stanley ($22 price target) and Goldman Sachs ($28 price target) have maintained Hold ratings on the stock.
There has been no insider activity in the stock since the company came public last summer. Just over eight percent of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. The company ended FY2021 with just over $95 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against $25 million of long-term debt. Couchbase posted a net loss of $56.3 million during the fiscal year.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus calls for Couchbase to post an approximate loss of $1.30 a share in FY2022 as revenues grow nearly 20% to $145 million.
The company is recording steady growth both in ARR and the ARR per customer over the past couple of years. The shares also trade for approximately six times trailing revenues, significantly lower than the nine times the equity did when it first came public.
The problem with Couchbase seems to be twofold. It has at least a couple of years left of posting net losses before it achieves profitability. The net loss management projected for FY2023 is similar to that it posted in FY2022. As importantly, the market has turned sour on these sorts of revenue growth stories, unless they are at least nearer to break-even status over the past half year.
Therefore, I am going to remain on the sidelines around BASE, even if the company does seem to be delivering consistent sales growth, has plans to boost that growth (see above), and is delivering up to expectations on a regular basis.
The longer one lives, the more mysterious life seems.― Francis Brett Young, Cold Harbour
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.