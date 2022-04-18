Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reports earnings this week, in the first quarterly update since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war has put European countries on notice that they need to spend more to guarantee their security. Last month, Germany announced it would be ordering 35 F-35 jets as part of a €100 billion push to modernize its defenses, in addition to other allied countries announcing budget increases. Thus, Lockheed's ~30% rise in share price this year is driven in large part by improved fundamentals rather than just speculation.

Despite this, the headlines weren't all good for Lockheed Martin this quarter, with the Justice Department blocking their proposed acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), and the Pentagon reducing its order for F-35s by about a third for the next proposed budget, or about the same number of planes that Germany is buying.

Lockheed Martin Q1 Earnings: Key Ideas

The top driver of share price performance is the earnings potential of the underlying business.

For Lockheed, this intersects with politics more than most companies because their earnings are tied to the political decisions of the US and allied countries. LMT stock is expected to earn $26.78 in 2022, $28.47 in 2023, and $28.81 in 2024.

This creates some stability in earnings, with the dispersion between the highest analyst estimate for next year's earnings and the lowest analyst estimate for earnings being low compared with other stocks. Further, Lockheed has A-rated credit and lacks existential issues that could topple the company.

Analyst expectations for Lockheed's earnings growth are fairly low. You can look at Lockheed's income statement though and see that they have delivered earnings growth over time and that the stock has been a big winner over the past 10 years.

Analysts are less rosy about the future. Lockheed spends heavily on R&D, and I can personally attest that the people who work for them in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are some of the more intelligent and well-paid folks around. If you think Lockheed can continue to grow, the stock is cheap.

Lockheed has put some points on the board with a recent $260 million Navy contract, and an Australian contract worth about $760 million. Canada is looking to spend $15 billion for 88 F-35 jets after some political wrangling. I'd expect more announcements like this soon, although Lockheed management's ability to comment in the earnings call may be limited. Gulf states also have long wanted American fighter jets, although considering how the Iran and Venezuelan regimes turned and kept their Western weapons from before, this might not be the best idea, even if it does mean they'd pump more oil.

LMT Stock Valuation & Fundamentals

Lockheed trades for roughly 17.5x 2022 earnings, which is lower than the market at large. The market seems to doubt Lockheed's ability to grow earnings in the future, but there are only a handful of large defense contractors capable of meeting the defense needs of the US and other Western countries. The 2020s so far have been troubled by the pandemic, commodity shortages, inflation, and political unrest. We're not exactly setting the stage for decreased defense spending with the way the world has been, and with China's need for natural resources continuing to grow, spending to maintain military strength may be necessary to avoid future conflict.

With a low valuation and fundamental drivers for earnings growth, I think Lockheed is a good stock to own. If Lockheed doesn't grow earnings organically at all you'd still be looking at a 5.7% return, about half from dividends and half from buybacks. In reality, Lockheed should be able to grow earnings by 4% annually over the medium term just based on congress continuing to allocate them money, with upside to this if the world continues to get more chaotic. At the very least, defense spending should outpace inflation (2-3% in the long run), although expecting it to outpace nominal GDP growth (4-5% in the long run) may not happen. Whether Lockheed gets a bigger or smaller share of the defense spending pie depends on how good Lockheed's R&D is and how well they manage the highly publicized delays and adjustments they've had to make to their programs. The Pentagon and Lockheed have a symbiotic relationship, even if it is dysfunctional at times.

This implies a total return of about 9.7%, and you get a hedge against geopolitical chaos for free as the cherry on top, as you've seen in the last few months with the market down and LMT stock rising.

You'd have been better off from a valuation standpoint by buying Lockheed before the war in Ukraine, but as I mentioned, increased defense spending is driving LMT stock, and the hedge value remains as a bonus.

Bottom Line

Lockheed Martin reports earnings this week, and I'd expect a positive report and earnings call relative to expectations. The idea for LMT shareholders is that over the next 5-10 years, defense spending will increase, program delays will be hammered out, and earnings will increase steadily. While this happens, you'll be paid to wait in the form of dividends and buybacks. Since LMT is a hedge against chaos as well, owning the stock makes a lot of sense here.