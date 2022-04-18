Wall Street Breakfast: Goldman Sachs Sees 1 In 3 Chance Of Recession (Podcast)
Apr. 18, 2022 8:15 AM ET1 Like
The Goldman Sachs economics team says that there is now a 35% chance of a U.S recession over the next two years, with the labor market a particular problem for the Federal Reserve. Heading into the first major earnings reporting season of 2022, companies that fall under the Software as a Service, or SaaS umbrella, are facing a challenging market that is likely to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. Online advertising names - the well-known Internet giants are facing rough macroeconomic seas ahead. Catch today's WSB article and please give a warm SA welcome our new daily WSB host, Julie Morgan!!
This article was written by
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences