Wall Street Breakfast: Goldman Sachs Sees 1 In 3 Chance Of Recession

The Goldman Sachs economics team says that there is now a 35% chance of a U.S recession over the next two years, with the labor market a particular problem for the Federal Reserve. Heading into the first major earnings reporting season of 2022, companies that fall under the Software as a Service, or SaaS umbrella, are facing a challenging market that is likely to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. Online advertising names - the well-known Internet giants are facing rough macroeconomic seas ahead. Catch today's WSB article and please give a warm SA welcome our new daily WSB host, Julie Morgan!!

