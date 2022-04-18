Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Thoma Bravo Adds SailPoint To Portfolio, Approaches Twitter

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and one of the five new deals announced was a potential deal in the works.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Thoma Bravo continued its binge of software acquisitions last week by entering into an agreement to acquire SailPoint Technologies. This is Thoma Bravo's second acquisition this year. On March 30, 2022, Thoma Bravo announced the acquisition of Anaplan (PLAN) for $10.7 billion. We checked our database and Thoma Bravo acquired six public companies last year for a total of $32.3 billion. The private equity firm has also approached Twitter (TWTR) after Elon Musk sent his $54.20 per share non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, SailPoint Technologies provides identity security to modern enterprises by harnessing AI and machine learning. On April 11, 2022, the company entered into an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.9 billion. Expected to close in the second half of the year, the agreement includes a “go-shop” period, that will expire on May 16, 2022.

Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto Holding provides security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). We added Datto Holdings as a potential deal in the works on March 16, 2022, when Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring strategic options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest. MSP's price after this announcement was $25.86. On April 11, 2022, Kaseya, a provider of unified IT management and security software, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Datto for $6.2 billion or $35.50 per share in cash. The offer represents a 52% premium to Datto’s stock price of $23.37 as of March 16.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

WindAcre Partners disclosed on April 14 that it has raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings to 25% as it continues to oppose the company's agreement to be acquired by a private equity consortium.

WindAcre Partners transactions (InsideArbitrage)

Deals In The Works

There were four new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week.

We added Twitter as a potential deal in the works on April 13, 2022, when Elon Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before he began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before his investment was publicly announced.

In response to this offer, and in order to prevent a hostile bid from Musk, the Board of Directors of Twitter unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, a method also known as a "poison pill". The poison pill, which is expected to expire on April 14, 2023, will go into effect if a shareholder acquires more than 15% of the company without prior approval by the board.

According to the press release, "In the event that the rights become exercisable due to the triggering ownership threshold being crossed, each right will entitle its holder (other than the person, entity or group triggering the Rights Plan, whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of common stock having a then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right."

We could see a bidding war for Twitter in the coming days, with Thoma Bravo expressing interest in making a competing bid for Musk's offer. Twitter is working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase while Musk is working with Morgan Stanley.

SPAC Arbitrage

There was one new SPAC IPO filed and one new SPAC combination announced last week.

EUDA Health Limited, a Singapore-based digital health platform, and 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (8i) (LAX) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 8 and April 15, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type SAVE 25.12 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) 11.61 -3.12% -13.71% 10.59% Cash Plus Stock EMCF 36.9 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 16 -6.78% -9.19% 2.41% All Stock AZPN 161.95 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 92.86 -1.20% -3.03% 1.83% Special Conditions ATVI 78.93 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 279.83 20.36% 18.62% 1.74% All Cash SJR 30.83 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 59.23 5.09% 3.35% 1.74% Special Conditions PBIP 16.02 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 15.85 1.68% 2.86% -1.18% Cash Plus Stock MILE 1.17 Lemonade (LMND) 23.77 6.86% 8.48% -1.62% All Stock NP 39.44 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 26.17 -9.89% -7.94% -1.95% All Stock TEN 18.05 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) 57.49 10.80% 12.99% -2.19% All Cash WLL 83.41 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) 151 12.02% 14.40% -2.38% Cash Plus Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 59 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 49 Stock Deals 10 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 76 Aggregate Deal Consideration $725.4715 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit ATVI 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $78.93 06/30/2023 20.36% 16.89% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $23.6 12/31/2022 17.58% 24.78% PTRS 11/04/2021 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) $10.38 $8.89 06/30/2022 16.76% 81.57% MBII 03/16/2022 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) $1.11 $0.9802 09/30/2022 13.12% 28.67% BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.51 06/30/2022 12.60% 61.32% WLL 03/07/2022 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) $93.44 $83.41 12/31/2022 12.02% 16.94% TEN 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $18.05 12/31/2022 10.80% 15.22% ZNGA 01/10/2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) $9.86 $8.94 06/30/2022 10.29% 50.08% TSEM 02/15/2022 Intel Corporation (INTC) $53.00 $48.13 02/15/2023 10.12% 12.11% FHN 02/28/2022 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) $25.00 $23.04 11/27/2022 8.51% 13.80%

Conclusion:

Multiple active deals faced challenges last week. Alleghany, Activision Blizzard, and Nielsen Holdings have activist shareholders trying to block their respective transactions. Spirit Airlines received a request for additional information from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). SPAC activity continues to dwindle with only one SPAC IPO filed and one SPAC business combination announced.