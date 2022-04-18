Natural Gas Prices Surge Despite Low Seasonal Demand; Utilities Outperform

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • US Henry Hub prompt-month prices are more than double the price at this time a year ago.
  • Above $7 on the May contract is the highest seasonal price since 2008.
  • Utilities stocks are seen as a safety-play in the overall market.

Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Natural gas prices are higher today than at any point in April since 2008. At more than $7 per mmBTU, that's more than triple the price at the same time just two years ago. Why the sudden surge?

Of course global markets play a role since a portion of U.S. production heads out to sea in the form of liquified natural gas. Still, there's only so much that can be liquified from its initial gas state. Right now, about 12 Bcf/day is able to exported as LNG. Compare that to total U.S. dry production across the lower 48 of about 95 Bcf/day.

April is the heart of "shoulder season," which simply means there is less demand during the mild spring months compared to the heat of summer and the cold of winter. Peak natural gas demand happens in January as NG is so heavily used to heat homes across the U.S. Another peak happens in the summer months when NG is used for power generation to cool homes.

NG price history

Nasdaq Market Data

At $7.30 on the prompt-month futures contract of Henry Hub, utility bills will undoubtedly be higher this coming summer and next winter compared to years past. Utilities (XLU) stocks, interestingly, are outperforming the broader market by a considerable margin so far this year. That's likely due to weakness and fear in the overall market versus fundamental strength in the Utilities sector.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

