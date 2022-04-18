alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Natural gas prices are higher today than at any point in April since 2008. At more than $7 per mmBTU, that's more than triple the price at the same time just two years ago. Why the sudden surge?

Of course global markets play a role since a portion of U.S. production heads out to sea in the form of liquified natural gas. Still, there's only so much that can be liquified from its initial gas state. Right now, about 12 Bcf/day is able to exported as LNG. Compare that to total U.S. dry production across the lower 48 of about 95 Bcf/day.

April is the heart of "shoulder season," which simply means there is less demand during the mild spring months compared to the heat of summer and the cold of winter. Peak natural gas demand happens in January as NG is so heavily used to heat homes across the U.S. Another peak happens in the summer months when NG is used for power generation to cool homes.

Nasdaq Market Data

At $7.30 on the prompt-month futures contract of Henry Hub, utility bills will undoubtedly be higher this coming summer and next winter compared to years past. Utilities (XLU) stocks, interestingly, are outperforming the broader market by a considerable margin so far this year. That's likely due to weakness and fear in the overall market versus fundamental strength in the Utilities sector.