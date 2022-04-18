13 S&P 1500 Stocks At All-Time Highs With Rising Volume

Summary

  • The stock market is under pressure but there are always opportunities.
  • Thirteen stocks in S&P 1500 have strong momentum and rising volume.
  • All thirteen stocks are up year-to-date and at new all-time highs.

Digitally enhanced shot of an attractive businesswoman using a cellphone superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

As of the close of April 14, 2022, the rules for the S&P 1500 scan were as follows:

  1. Stock is at new all-time highs.
  2. The five-day rate-of-change of the volume is positive.

Below are the results of the scan.

S&P 500 Scan Results

S&P 500 Scan Results (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The scan produced 13 stocks, all at all-time highs for the period of available data, with year-to-date returns ranging from 114.8% to 2.1%. The 5-day rate-of-change of volume ranged from 183.7% to 2.5%. All the charts below are in the weekly timeframe.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) YTD +114.8%

Weekly Chart of CEIX

Weekly Chart of CEIX (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is very strong, with the price of the stock 85.2% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 77.91 and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is May 3, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $1.85 vs. $0.75 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) YTD +41.2%

Weekly Chart of VLO

Weekly Chart of VLO (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is strong with the price of the stock 38% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 46.25, and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is April 26, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $1.63 vs. -$1.73 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Corteva, Inc (CTVA) YTD +29.4%

Weekly Chart of CTVA

Weekly Chart of CTVA (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Corteva is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is strong, with the price of the stock 29.7% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 25.07, and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is May 5, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.82 vs. $0.79 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Harmony Bioscience Holdings Inc (HRMY) YTD +20.9%

Weekly Chart of HRMY

Weekly Chart of HRMY (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary, Harmony Biosciences, LLC., operates as a pharmaceutical company, which is focused on therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HRMY on April 14 with overweight rating and a price target of $63. Momentum is strong with the price of the stock 34.9%, above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 89.58, and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is May 9, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.315 vs. $0.13 for previous year's Q1 actual.

DT Midstream Inc (DTM) YTD +20.6%

Weekly Chart of DTM

Weekly Chart of DTM (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

DT Midstream, Inc. is an owner, operator, and developer of an integrated portfolio of natural gas midstream assets. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is strong with the price of the stock 21% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 18.04.

KBR Inc (KBR) YTD +18.9%

Weekly Chart of KBR

Weekly Chart of KBR (Price Acton Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

KBR, Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is strong, with the price of the stock 28% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 929.45 and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is April 27, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.576 vs. $0.48 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Amgen Inc (AMGN) YTD +13.9%

Weekly Chart of AMGN

Weekly Chart of AMGN (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is rising, with the price of the stock 14.3% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 24.64 and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is April 27, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $4.16 vs. $3.70 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) YTD +12.6%

Weekly Chart of NFG

Weekly Chart of NFG (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is strong, with the price of the stock 23.2% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 15.70 and the Q2 2022 earnings release date is May 4, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $1.66 vs. $1.34 for the previous year's Q2 actual.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) YTD +10.7%

Weekly Chart of KO

Weekly Chart of KO (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Momentum is rising, with the price of the stock 14.1% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 28.88 and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is April 25, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.58 vs. $0.55 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) YTD +10%

Weekly Chart of PEG

Weekly Chart of PEG (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is rising, with the price of the stock 14.6% above the 200-day moving average. The Q1 2022 earnings release date is May 3, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $1.11 vs. $1.28 for previous year's Q2 actual.

General Mills Inc (GIS) YTD +6.8%

Weekly Chart of GIS

Weekly Chart of GIS (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

General Mills, Inc., is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is rising, with the price of the stock 13.3% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 18.93 and the Q4 2022 earnings release date is June 28, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $1.01 vs. $0.91 for previous year's Q4 actual.

Saul Centers Inc (BFS) YTD +4.5%

Weekly Chart of BFS

Weekly Chart of BFS (Price Action lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT"). (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is rising, with the price of the stock 15% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 34.51 and the Q4 2022 earnings release date is May 4, 2022.

American Campus Communities (ACC) YTD +2.1%

Weekly Chart of ACC

Weekly Chart of ACC (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a REIT. (Source: TD Ameritrade)

Momentum is rising, with the price of the stock 11.9% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM is 253.70 and the Q1 2022 earnings release date is April 25, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.245 vs. $0.11 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

This article was written by

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
416 Followers
Michael Harris is a trader, book author, software program developer, and blogger. He started developing advanced pattern recognition software for the benefit of position and swing traders in the late 1990s. In years past, Michael has also done work for a number of different financial firms, where he developed bond portfolio optimization programs and trading systems for commodities and stocks, and worked as a trader for a hedge fund. Michael is also a well-known author. His first book, "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns," was published in 1999. His other two books, "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" and "Profitability and Systematic Trading," were published in 2000 and 2008, respectively. His most recent book is "Fooled By Technical Analysis." Michael holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com
Follow

