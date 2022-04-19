alvarobueno/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(Analyst: Jordan Teschendorf)

Description:

Greggs is the UK's leading convenience food-to-go store operator, offering fresh prepared baked items, food, coffee, other drinks, and snacks from convenient locations at value prices. It operates a unique vertically integrated model, manufacturing and distributing the majority of the products it sells. Greggs serves over 6.5 million customers each week from its shop network (2,181 at year-end 2021) and estimates it has around 5% market share in the UK "food-on-the-go" sector (sized at £24 billion in 2019; growing mid-single digits). As of 12/31/21, approximately 17% of Greggs shops were franchised.

Good Business:

Greggs has historically grown strongly in good economic periods, and has been resilient in recessions. Prior to COVID the company grew sales for >35 consecutive years, including +7%/+5% in 2008/2009.

Greggs sells products that are low-ticket (£3 estimated average transaction value), consumed immediately, and often need to be replenished during the day. The company's vertically integrated model, large scale, and network density enable it to deliver fresh-baked foods and ingredients for on-site preparation multiple times daily to each shop in its network, control and assure food quality, flex its range to meet changing tastes/preferences, and drive economies of scale across the value chain.

Consistent operational delivery in the industry creates habitual purchasing behavior. Greggs' operational model within stores is built on speed-of-service, with efficient layouts, teams, and the latest technologies. As Greggs expands its network, its convenience and value to the customer improves while fixed cost and overhead per store declines, justifying further expansion.

The industry has proven to be rational, with pricing offsetting inflation over time.

Return on invested capital is 21%, fully burdened for leases. Greggs recently outlined a significant investment program over the next several years, supporting an acceleration in its growth rate. With strong execution, the business is capable of growing its shop base around 7% annually with strong unit economics.

The company is conservatively financed, with net financial cash on the balance sheet. Net cash has averaged around 15% of the invested capital base over the last two decades.

Since the 1980s, Greggs has shared 10% of annual profits with employees.

Valuation:

The stock trades at 10.6 times trailing EV/EBITDA, a discount to its long-term historical average, despite improved growth prospects.

It trades at approximately 20 times trailing EPS ex-cash, which is below its five-year average leading up to the pandemic of 23.5 times.

The multiple appears reasonable based on normalized potential growth of high-single to low-double-digit revenue (slightly faster EPS), high-teens or better incremental returns, and a net cash balance sheet.

Management:

Roger Whiteside has been CEO since February 2013 and on the board since March 2008. He has driven a significant investment program, deepening existing competitive advantages for the company.

In early February, the board named Roisin Curry successor to long-time CEO Roger Whiteside, effective May 2022. She served as retail and property director, having been with Greggs since 2010. Mr. Whiteside will remain on the board and support Ms. Curry through January 5, 2023.

Richard Hutton has been CFO since March 2006, having joined the company from Proctor & Gamble Co. in 1998.

Long-term compensation is paid in the form of performance shares and linked to return on capital employed (ROCE), while annual incentives are linked to profit before tax, sales growth, and cost savings. All investments in shops and infrastructure are evaluated based on ROCE and discounted cash flow analysis.

Investment thesis:

Greggs is a strong franchise we have admired for some time, gaining appreciation for the company and the food-to-go industry through previous UK portfolio companies. The stock's high valuation and light liquidity had historically been constraints on potential ownership, although the pandemic provided an opening. Preventative coronavirus measures and social distancing restrictions led Greggs to temporarily close shops for nearly fifteen weeks, which led to the first loss in company history during 2020. While disruptive, our thesis was that this would ultimately prove manageable given the company's strong financial position, the business would eventually return to its strong pre-COVID growth trajectory, and its competitive position could be enhanced. We established our initial position at a significant discount to long-term average valuation levels and the broader market. Greggs' recent results and fundamental outlook are supportive of our thesis. Considering the combination of its business model resilience, growth prospects, returns on capital, and strong balance sheet, we believe the valuation remains reasonable on an absolute basis and attractive on a relative basis.

