Published on the Value Lab 18/4/22

We all know what we're buying with Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), and that is a company screwed on demographics, on regulation and on product innovation. Its principal competitors, British American Tobacco (BTI) and Philip Morris (PM) have extraordinarily limited the demographic and product innovation issue with IQOS from PM, and Glo from BTI in heat-not-burn, with BTI also benefiting from other vape and alternative smoking products. They deserve to be much more highly valued. Yet Imperial Brands is so cheap that investors have to give it a double take, and we think there is enough value at current prices and in the current environment to consider a limited investment position. Macroeconomic factors as well as geopolitical ones play in IMB's favour, and they only need to last a few more rounds than the bookies expect for us to make money. We think on this second wind, they've not been sufficiently considered, and offer a lot of value to investors who are questioning market direction and worried about the economy over the next 12 months.

The Forces

Rate Increases and Inflation

The big thing we've been thinking about is what is going to happen when central banks raise rates. The main question we have is how will markets react if inflation remains high. We think it will, and that's why banks are going to have to raise rates a lot before inflation really calms down, because it's a supply side issue. Our house view is that interest rates reach 6% based on calculations that we show on the Value Lab around goods-services demand displacement and money supply. This would be concurrent with still relevant levels of inflation. Overall, disposable incomes are going to get hit, and all the critical market forces are pointing towards fundamental issues in the market as the pandemic is still a bit of an issue.

On the basis that disposable incomes might be hit in pretty malignant way, as it is from productivity issues, the most defensive thing is tobacco.

Ukraine Invasion

The reason why we choose Imperial Brands is to do with the second force, which singles them out, and that's the Ukraine invasion. Here are the reasons why IMB is favoured given this development.

IMB has minimal Russia exposure, while comparatively BTI and PM have not only substantial Russia exposure, but it's skewed towards their most profitable products like IQOS and Glo. So there's a volume and mix effect that will hurt both of them and Imperial Brands not at all. IMB has a lot of discount products, especially in the US (30% of net revenue). With rolling tobacco and other cheaper brands it will do well in a downtrading environment. The current environment could really involve quite a lot of downtrading due to the rate and inflation factors mentioned above, but also due to the fact that their competitors will have to use pricing to recover lost profits. Competitors raising prices is a great thing for IMB and gives them space to weather economic heat.

Commentators on SA have mentioned indirect forces that may work to the detriment of IMB. One very interesting effect was that of next generation product volumes being redirected from Russia to residual markets, thus causing more customers to be donated from IMB to the more successful players and their new platforms. With IQOS and Glo powerfully converting traditional smokers, and with IMB having no presence in new products, this has been a problem for IMB for a while. The question is whether these forces will accelerate as a consequence of Russia, which would be a reason to ignore this stock. We went ahead and spoke to industry insiders in marketing to verify this risk. We found that the current situation will probably not result in an acceleration, as the push has already been going at the best intersect of pace and efficiency, and that pricing in traditional products is a bigger concern right now. Also, that will dump traditional users faster onto cheaper and less taxed platforms like HTP that they also own rather than always to competitor brands. Nonetheless, there will be more room for IMB which exists only in traditional products as the larger players are a bit more hamstrung with profit growth concerns in light of Russia.

Conclusions

Imperial Brands has major structural problems. It is a major incumbent in markets that are under the most pressure from governments, like Australia, but not present enough in markets with better demographics and regulatory regimes. Moreover, its demographic situation is even more difficult when the next generation of products, of which it has none to boast of (at least any with meaningful market presence), appeals to younger people more than old. When those products cannibalise primarily from traditional markets, IMB is twice the loser there. This is not a company with bright prospects, but it does trade at a 7x EV/EBITDA, 70% the valuation of PM and BTI. Fair enough to be honest, but the thing is that any situation that staunches some of their incurable wounds and keeps them going offers opportunities for investors, because expectations are so exceptionally low. With inflation, the pricing environment is good for them, with economic decline, tobacco is still robust. With the Russia situation, they come out comparatively well, even if they only get their head above water for a moment before they continue to sink.