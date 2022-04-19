Commodities Continue To Shine As Stocks And Bonds Fade

Apr. 19, 2022 2:20 AM ETGCC, JNK, TIP, EMLC, BND, IHY, BWX, VNQ, WIP, VNQI, VEA, PICB, VWO, VTI
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.47K Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree Commodity (GCC) rose for a second week, popping 3.2% and lifting the price close to a record high.
  • Last week was another washout for the major asset classes ex-commodities.
  • The majority of the major asset classes continue to post deeper drawdowns than GMI.F.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Broadly defined commodities posted the only gain for the major asset classes — again, based on a set of proxy ETFs for last week’s shortened holiday trading schedule through Thursday, Apr. 14.

WisdomTree Commodity (GCC) rose for a second week, popping 3.2% and lifting the price close to a record high. Raw materials markets have been especially strong recently, but some analysts advise managing expectations down for the near term.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund

“We do see them [commodities] as stretched in the short term,” says Tom Essaye of Sevens Report Research.

But the tight supply-demand constraint isn’t easily solved in the foreseeable future, which convinces some analysts to remain bullish. “Inventories across energy, agricultural and metals are critically low everywhere,” notes Tracey Allen, commodities strategist at JPMorgan Chase. The investment bank expects commodities prices to remain elevated through 2022.

Last week was another washout for the major asset classes ex-commodities. The deepest setback: US stocks via Vanguard Total US Stock Market (VTI), which fell 1.8%.

The Global Market Index (GMI.F) continued to slide, losing 1.4% last week. This unmanaged benchmark, maintained by CapitalSpectator.com, holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights via ETF proxies.

Major Asset Classes: ETF Performance 1 week % total return

For the one-year window, commodities are still the upside outlier. GCC has surged 40% over the past 12 months, far ahead of the rest of the field. The second-strongest one-year performer for the major asset classes: US real estate investment trusts via VNQ, which is up a relatively moderate 16.4%.

Most of the major asset classes are underwater for the trailing one-year period. The deepest decline: foreign corporate bonds via PICB, which is down 15.4% vs. the year-ago level.

GMI.F is lower by 2.4% for the past year.

Major Asset Classes: ETF Performance (1 yr % total return)

The majority of the major asset classes continue to post deeper drawdowns than GMI.F. The steepest peak-to-trough decline at last week’s close: government bonds issued in emerging markets via EMLC, which closed more than 20% below its previous peak.

The smallest drawdown at the moment: inflation-indexed bonds issued by governments ex-US: WIP’s peak-to-trough decline is a relatively soft 5.6%.

GMI.F’s current drawdown: -9.1%.

Drawdown Distribution Histories

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.47K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.