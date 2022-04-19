PBF Energy: New High

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the petroleum refiner PBF Energy (PBF). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/8 the stock gained 24.09%. The stock hit a new high today.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

146.98+ Weighted Alpha

110.45% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 41.18% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.86%

Technical support level at 26.60

Recently traded at 28.93 with a 50 day moving average of 21.62

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 3.29 billion

Revenue expected to grow 22.30% this year but be down 2.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 184.80% this year, but decrease by 18.40% next year and continue to decrease at an annual rate of 34.00 for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 3 buy and 10 hold and 1 underperform opinion on the stock

Consensus price target is 21.00 with some analysts have a price target as high as 31.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 45 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 4 to 1 for the same result

9.560 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 22

Ranked in Sector

65 out of 250

Ranked Overall

759 out of 4305