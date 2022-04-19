Have Markets Fully Priced In The Russia-Ukraine Crisis?

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Eight weeks into the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the fighting continues despite mounting sanctions against Russia. Will the conflict continue to be a market-relevant event? Kim Parlee speaks with Marko Papic, Chief Strategist, Clocktower Group, on how the crisis may unfold and what it could mean for the markets.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.