Update Article February 20, 2022

In my February 2022 article, "Ally Financial: Big Buybacks, Credit Quality, Attractive P/E," I explained why I like Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) for my trading account.

Gist of the article: "I like ALLY for my trading account given its volatility, buybacks, credit quality, and likely strong earnings for 2022."

My view has not changed.

The purpose of this article is to:

Overview Q1 earnings

Highlight key management comments from Q1 earnings call

Explain why I still like ALLY for my trading account

Describe my ALLY trades

Risks

Q1 Earnings Solid

All data from Q1 Press Release unless otherwise noted.

"Adjusted" EPS = $2.03, beating consensus (as of 4/7/22) $1.95.

= $2.03, beating consensus (as of 4/7/22) $1.95. GAAP EPS = $1.86. Difference between Adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS = Change in fair value of equity securities. (Warren Buffett has complained frequently about GAAP's "wild and capricious" treatment for valuing equity securities. See his comment from 2017 Shareholder Letter at end of this article.)

= $1.86. Difference between Adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS = Change in fair value of equity securities. (Warren Buffett has complained frequently about GAAP's "wild and capricious" treatment for valuing equity securities. See his comment from 2017 Shareholder Letter at end of this article.) ROE on GAAP shareholder's equity = 18% (ALLY's estimated cost of capital = ~9% or 10%)

on GAAP shareholder's equity = 18% (ALLY's estimated cost of capital = ~9% or 10%) Provision for Credit Losses = $167 million versus $113 million Q4 and $(13) million Q1 2021 = Reflection solid Credit Quality, solid Loan Growth, and absurdity of negative Provision in Q1 2021 (for all banks).

for Credit Losses = $167 million versus $113 million Q4 and $(13) million Q1 2021 = Reflection solid Credit Quality, solid Loan Growth, and absurdity of negative Provision in Q1 2021 (for all banks). Net Charge-offs = .58% = Solid Credit Quality

= .58% = Solid Credit Quality Non-interest Expenses = No surprises.

No surprises. Share Buyback = $584 million in Q1 = -3.1% reduction shares outstanding EOP Q1 vs. Q4 and -12.0% Q1 vs. Q1 2021.

= $584 million in Q1 = -3.1% reduction shares outstanding EOP Q1 vs. Q4 and -12.0% Q1 vs. Q1 2021. Shares Outstanding = 327.3 million shares outstanding as of Mar. 31. Ten million share reduction in shares outstanding March 31 compared to average shares outstanding for quarter (how EPS is calculated).

= 327.3 million shares outstanding as of Mar. 31. Ten million share reduction in shares outstanding March 31 compared to average shares outstanding for quarter (how EPS is calculated). Net Interest Margin = 3.93% = +.77% Q1 vs. Q1 2021

Key Comments Q1 Earnings Call

All comments from Q1 earnings call transcript

Consumer Health : "The U.S. consumer remains healthy with historically low debt servicing levels, significantly elevated household savings and a tight labor market that’s coming with strong wage growth."

: "The U.S. consumer remains healthy with historically low debt servicing levels, significantly elevated household savings and a tight labor market that’s coming with strong wage growth." Earnings Momentum : "First quarter adjusted EPS of $2.03... reflected continued momentum and a great start to the year across our diversified platforms."

: "First quarter adjusted EPS of $2.03... reflected continued momentum and a great start to the year across our diversified platforms." Forward Shareholder Return : "We remain confident and our long-term outlook for a sustainable ROTCE profile of 16% to 18% plus with the potential for outperformance in 2022 as the environment normalizes."

: "We remain confident and our long-term outlook for a sustainable ROTCE profile of 16% to 18% plus with the potential for outperformance in 2022 as the environment normalizes." Buybacks : "Our earnings trajectory has positioned us to execute a $2 billion buyback program for the second consecutive year."

: "Our earnings trajectory has positioned us to execute a $2 billion buyback program for the second consecutive year." Dividends : "Second quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, up nearly 60% from a year ago."

: "Second quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, up nearly 60% from a year ago." Credit Quality : "Asset quality remains strong."

: "Asset quality remains strong." Auto Loan Originations : "Despite low levels of inventory and new unit sales, consumer originations were up 14% year-over-year demonstrating the agility and scale of our auto business, allowing us to consistently generate volume at attractive risk adjusted returns.

: "Despite low levels of inventory and new unit sales, consumer originations were year-over-year demonstrating the agility and scale of our auto business, allowing us to consistently generate volume at attractive risk adjusted returns. Allowance for Credit Losses : "Allowance for loan losses of 2.63% or $3.3 billion represents over 2.5x our reserve level in 2018."

: "Allowance for loan losses of 2.63% or $3.3 billion represents over 2.5x our reserve level in 2018." Cost of Funds : "Cost of funds declined 4 basis points, the 11th consecutive quarter-over-quarter decline and 39 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the multiyear transformation of our funding profile.

: "Cost of funds declined 4 basis points, the 11th consecutive quarter-over-quarter decline and 39 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the multiyear transformation of our funding profile. Capital Adequacy/Stress Test: "We recently submitted our 2022 CCAR results which we believe confirms the strength of our capital position in a severe stress and support our 9% CET1 internal target."

ALLY for Trading Account

All data from YCharts unless otherwise noted.

Share Ownership Feb. 2022 : Owned no shares Feb. 20 when original article published. Indicated

: Owned no shares Feb. 20 when original article published. Indicated Volatility : ALLY = volatile = 1.5 average 5-year Beta for past year.

: ALLY = volatile = 1.5 average 5-year Beta for past year. Opportunity : High volatility created trading opportunities between Feb. 20 and April 16 as share price fluctuated between high of $50.47 (Feb 25) and low of $40.81 (Mar. 7).

: High volatility created trading opportunities between Feb. 20 and April 16 as share price fluctuated between high of $50.47 (Feb 25) and low of $40.81 (Mar. 7). Analyst Support : Consensus as of April 19 = 1.7 which is same as March 31 (prior to Q1 earnings report).

: Consensus as of April 19 = 1.7 which is same as March 31 (prior to Q1 earnings report). Price Target : Consensus Price Target April 19 = $58.95 vs. $64.25 as of March 31 and $66.00 as of Dec. 31.

: Consensus Price Target April 19 = $58.95 vs. $64.25 as of March 31 and $66.00 as of Dec. 31. P/E: Current P/E 5.6x and forward P/E 5.7x. Forward P/E does not reflect likelihood of $1.4 billion in additional share repurchases rest of year. Expect shares outstanding to shrink by ~28 million shares, resulting in ~300 mill. shares outstanding. Worst case, willing to hold shares if trades fall apart given growing dividend ($1.20, 2.7% yield) and strong share repurchases.

Trading ALLY

My Feb. 20 article includes several notes I have added showing most of my ALLY trades.

Strategy : Focusing on $45 options, staying short-term (<60 days). Have sold $45 Puts on days when ALLY experienced big price drops. Have acquired several tranches of ALLY when shares Put to me (avg. cost in $43s). Have sold Calls (average targeted exit price of $46.50-$47). Have bought back Calls on strong upward price action. Currently have no Calls or Puts, having bought back my last Calls on April 14 when share price fell hard to ~$41 for a net gain of $0.90/share.

: Focusing on $45 options, staying short-term (<60 days). Have sold $45 Puts on days when ALLY experienced big price drops. Have acquired several tranches of ALLY when shares Put to me (avg. cost in $43s). Have sold Calls (average targeted exit price of $46.50-$47). Have bought back Calls on strong upward price action. Currently have no Calls or Puts, having bought back my last Calls on April 14 when share price fell hard to ~$41 for a net gain of $0.90/share. Current Strategy : Market banged up ALLY awfully hard coming out of Q1 earnings day. Not sure why, but my guess is that analysts/investors got confused by GAAP EPS versus actual EPS. See Buffett comments below. Anyway, ALLY share prices rebounded on April 18 and continue to do so as of the time of writing this article (morning of Apr. 19). Yesterday I placed trade orders to sell May 20 Call ($1.30) and June 17 Call ($2.00). Thankfully, both orders (which expired at end of day) did not get filled. Current prices for May 20 Call $1.41 and June 17 $2.25.

: Market banged up ALLY awfully hard coming out of Q1 earnings day. Not sure why, but my guess is that analysts/investors got confused by GAAP EPS versus actual EPS. See Buffett comments below. Anyway, ALLY share prices rebounded on April 18 and continue to do so as of the time of writing this article (morning of Apr. 19). Yesterday I placed trade orders to sell May 20 Call ($1.30) and June 17 Call ($2.00). Thankfully, both orders (which expired at end of day) did not get filled. Current prices for May 20 Call $1.41 and June 17 $2.25. Current Price Momentum : It appears that I am not the only investor who has had the opportunity to dig into ALLY numbers. Based on price action April 18-19, investors are realizing that ALLY has a positive story.

: It appears that I am not the only investor who has had the opportunity to dig into ALLY numbers. Based on price action April 18-19, investors are realizing that ALLY has a positive story. Holding Shares for Now: Holding shares for now. Will post on these pages when I make my next ALLY trade. Any opportunity to sell May 20 Calls at $2.00 or June 17 Calls at $3.00 would be difficult to pass up.

Risks

My Feb. 20 article described three principal risks:

Fuel Prices push US economy into recession Based on comments made by ALLY and other banks during Q1 earnings calls, the consumer appears healthy enough, so far, to weather jump in fuel prices. Watching carefully, especially for potential impact to inflation and recession risk which brings likely drop in employment numbers and wages. Bank share prices suffer during a recession, even if bank earnings remain ok.

Rising interest rates Rising rates have not yet caused the cost of deposits to increase for banks. Net Interest Margin for ALLY likely to improve modestly if rates climb as currently forecasted.

The June Fed Stress Test Very pleased to see ALLY speak to this topic during recent earnings call (see above). All signs are positive at this time which means continued share repurchases and dividend protection/growth. Do not expect the Fed to announce the results of their examination until after June 17.



Warren Buffett on GAAP Accounting for Determining Fair Value of Equity Securities

See Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Report:

"After stating those fiscal facts, I would prefer to turn immediately to discussing Berkshire’s operations. But, in still another interruption, I must first tell you about a new accounting rule – a generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) – that in future quarterly and annual reports will severely distort Berkshire’s net income figures and very often mislead commentators and investors. The new rule says that the net change in unrealized investment gains and losses in stocks we hold must be included in all net income figures we report to you. That requirement will produce some truly wild and capricious swings in our GAAP bottom-line. Berkshire owns $170 billion of marketable stocks (not including our shares of Kraft Heinz), and the value of these holdings can easily swing by $10 billion or more within a quarterly reporting period. Including gyrations of that magnitude in reported net income will swamp the truly important numbers that describe our operating performance. For analytical purposes, Berkshire’s “bottom-line” will be useless."