Tough times often separate competitors in almost any field. When times are good even mediocre and low-level companies will often be able to operate profitably, but adversity usually creates clarity. With prices having risen across the board at 5% or higher over the last year, and recent consumer pricing data showing inflation at a 40-year high, this kind of difficult operating environment is showing which companies have the business model and brands to keep margins from being compromised.

One company that has had the pricing power to the current inflation we are seeing is UPS (NYSE:UPS).

UPS's stock has performed well over the last 20 years, and the stock has had a particularly good run since 2010. UPS's stock has also risen significantly since the pandemic hit in 2020.

UPS was doing very well long before the pandemic. The company grew revenues from $45 billion in 2009 to $97 billion today, and the stock had risen nearly 300% over the last 12 years even before the pandemic hit in 2020. Earnings per share have also risen from $1.96 a share to $7.33 a share over the last 12 years, and net margins expanded from 4% to 6% during this time period, before the pandemic hit. UPS's earnings and margins increasing dramatically during the pandemic. UPS earned $14.69 a share in 2021, and the company reported net margins of 13.25% this past year.

The primary revenue drivers of growth for UPS has been the move from normal shopping to ecommerce, and the growth in emerging markets such as China and India. The company has also benefitted from an increase in health care shipments as well.

Well, the pandemic obviously accelerated the move to ecommerce, the ecommerce market has been growing consistently for some time. Even before the pandemic, ecommerce was growing at over 10% a year worldwide, and experts are forecasting 8% a year growth in ecommerce moving forward. The move tot ecommerce is being seen both in the consumer retail space as well as on the business and industrial side.

The shift to ecommerce is a long-term move in the early stages, and this moving is being seen globally. The biggest market for ecommerce right now is predictable China, and UPS has the biggest presence in China and many other key emerging markets of any major US carrier, with over 200 weekly flights from the Chinese mainland to the US. UPS has a significant presence in India as well.

What has been most impressive about UPS During the past 6 months is how well the company's margins have held up despite the inflationary pressures that have obviously created a very difficult operating environment.

Inflation has been a significant issue since early last year, with prices increases recently coming in at 40-year highs. UPS has of course seen fuel costs rise significantly as the price oil has gone up. This is why the company's recent earnings report was so impressive. UPS recently reported that net margins in the last quarter were 13.7%, which are the highest on record for the company, and management expects operating margins to remain near that level for the full year. UPS's margins had risen from 4% to 6% over the last 12 years prior to the pandemic, and an increase in health care and ecommerce shipments have enabled the company to push margins to record levels. The company has successfully used price increases as well as some creative measures, such as penalties for lighter shipments, to offset rising costs.

UPS's stock also looks cheap using a number of metrics. The company trades at 14.7x forward earnings estimates and 10.4x forward EBITDA. UPS's five-year averages are 16.8x forward earnings estimates and 12x forward EBITDA. UPS's price to earnings growth ratio is also below 2, which is cheap. Analysts expect UPS to grow revenues by around 4% moving forward, and earnings per share growth is expected to be in the mid to high single digit range. Estimates have also consistently risen over the last 3 months. UPS is a very strong brand in an industry with significant barriers to entry. The company has over 121,000 package cars, and over 59,000 containers. Since the company's business model has also proven to not be very cyclical, the stock could easily trade at 20x average 2023 estimates of $13.47 a share, or $269 a share.

UPS's management team is also focused on maximizing shareholder returns with the company's buyback program and dividend. The current yield is 3.23%, and the company has raised the dividend for 22 straight years, with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 7.64%. The payout ratio is also a conservative 33.64%. Management recently announced a new $5 billion dollar share buyback program in August of last year to replace the previous $2.1 billion dollar share buyback program.

UPS is a very well-run company with a uniquely strong brand that has the pricing power to offset the price increases we are seeing in the current inflationary environment. The company did very well during the pandemic, and the shift to ecommerce should continue to be a strong growth driver moving forward long-term. Well, some companies saw a short-term jump in earnings because of the pandemic, UPS is well positioned to take advantage of short-term and long-term catalysts, and with the company's management team committed to maximizing shareholder returns, this stock is well positioned for the long-term.