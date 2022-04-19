Rose's Income Garden: Defensive Communications Sector Review: Dividend Income 4.7%
Summary
- The communications sector in Rose’s Income Garden “RIG” contains 4 telecoms; 2 US, 2 foreign and 1 media service company with the higher income from it considered defensive.
- All 11 sectors are represented in RIG with communications providing 5.9% value and 6.6 % income. Defensive sectors and stocks remain minimum 50% portfolio value and income.
- Portfolio value is up 8.9% YTD beating SPY by 17.3% which is down 8.4% and RIG income sits up nicely at 4.7% forward dividend yield.
- Value Line safety/risk ratings and Yahoo Finance analyst price targets are listed along with Morningstar fair value prices and star ratings.
Rose’s Income Garden with High Yield Defensive Sector Communication Stocks:
|
Value Line Safety
Rating
|
Stock
Ticker
|
Company
Name
|
S&P
Credit Rating
|
Current Market Price
|
2022
Dividend
Estimate
|
Div %
Yield
|
2
|
(BCE)
|
BCE- Canada
|
BBB+
|
58.2
|
2.91
|
5.1%
|
3
|
(VOD)
|
Vodafone
|
BBB
|
17.5
|
1.02
|
5.8%
|
1
|
(VZ)
|
Verizon
|
BBB+
|
53.33
|
2.56
|
4.8%
|
2
|
(T)
|
ATT
|
BBB
|
19.54
|
1.35
|
6.9%
|
na
|
(WBD)
|
Discovery
|
na
|
24.00
|
0
|
0.0%
The above 4 telecom stocks, excluding the new spin off of WBD, all contribute nicely for income. Below is company information and some basic dividend information. Following that are a few statistics showing 52 week low/mid value and high prices for each along with analyst fair values/estimate prices.
BCE Inc
Formerly known as Bell Canada it incorporated in 1970 as Bell services including wire lines, wireless, Internet, media and TV services. It is headquartered in Verdun, QC, Canada.
Its BBB+ credit rating is great and on the higher side for telecom stocks and makes it very investable. The last dividend paid was $ 0.7285 on April 18th, which would equal $2.91 yearly and means a 5% dividend yield at the price of $58.20. Foreign tax is removed in taxable accounts but is recoverable at tax time. No tax is removed in non-taxed accounts like a Roth or an IRA.
Vodafone
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, UK. It offers mobile services in Europe and Internationally for calling, texting, fixed lines, broadband, TV and voice services. IoT or Internet of Things are value added services along with payment options “M-Pesa”, through an African partner also offering other money services and more recently entered into a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. It has an acceptable investment grade BBB credit rating.
Its earnings are looking great and estimated for double digits for the next few years. This could be a sleeper, and I am pleased to own it.
Dividend is paid twice yearly, which I dislike, but the $1.02 dividend equates to ~ 6% dividend yield, which I do like! Dec 17th 2021 was the ex-date for a 52c dividend that was paid Feb 4, 2022. I anticipate a June ex-date for a payment in August. None of this is announced as yet, so it leaves some time to buy in for ~ a 50c dividend with no foreign tax removed.
Verizon
Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed to the Verizon name in June 2000. It incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York. It offers communications, technology, entertainment products, IoT and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. The BBB+ quality credit rating matches with its 17 years of rising dividend payments. Current dividend is 64c quarterly, with a small, maybe 2%, expected raise for the end of the year. A dividend of $2.56 and the current price of $53.33 equals a 4.8% dividend yield.
AT&T Inc.
Formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. until 2005 when the name was changed to AT&T Inc., I have owned it through the name changes. It was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It had been a monopoly and known as The Bell System and was forced in 1982 to break up which is quite an interesting past history for T. It always has been known as an income stock and not really for growth much at all. It most recently spun off its worldwide media company Warner Bros / Discovery holdings and again now enjoys being just a communications company. On the spin off date of April 11th its price was ~$24, with WBD spin off price value equivalent of ~ $6 took it down to ~$18. For each share of T owned 0.24 shares of WBD was awarded, thus the lower value. The full 2022 dividend is $1.35, which includes the first quarter 52c dividend, but thereafter will be $0.2775 per quarter or $1.11 yearly, equaling a 6.1% yield which remains attractive and keeps it known for good income.
Warner Bros Discovery
Discovery is headquartered in NY, NY. It was spun off from ATT on April 11th. This new company should do well, but it is hitting a brick wall with CNN+ being a nightmare streaming adventure for it. It will take time to see recovery for that portion. Glad to say the Discovery media channels is a wonderful component as is Warner Bros studio characters being very fanciful and appealing. It has no credit rating, no dividend and is just dead weight for now. I hope it will participate with a capital gain this year and maybe even a dividend. It is one to watch (pun intended).
Analyst Valuations with 52 week highs and lows
M* = Morning Star rating.
4 stars mean undervalued, 3 stars is near “FV” fair value.
VL = Value Line Safety rating.
1 is highly safe, 3 is medium and 5 is the lowest, thankfully everything is safe or better.
Now Price is for April 19th, 2022.
|
Stock
|
Company
|
Price
|
Price
|
Price
|
Now
|
M*
|
M*
|
Value
|
VL
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
LOW 52
|
Median
|
Hi 52
|
Price
|
Stars
|
FV
|
Line
|
Finance
|
BCE
|
BCE Inc
|
$46.22
|
$52.47
|
$58.72
|
57.95
|
3
|
53
|
2
|
B++
|
VOD
|
Vodafone Group
|
$14.53
|
$17.45
|
$20.36
|
17.23
|
4
|
25
|
3
|
B++
|
VZ
|
Verizon Comm
|
$49.69
|
$54.77
|
$59.85
|
53.64
|
4
|
59
|
1
|
A++
|
T
|
AT&T Inc.
|
$16.79
|
$21.31
|
$25.83
|
19.44
|
4
|
25
|
2
|
A
|
WBD
|
Discovery Inc
|
$21.66
|
$30.68
|
$39.70
|
23.88
|
4
|
40
|na
|na
The statistics /metrics indicate some undervaluation with VOD, VZ, T and even WBD. Surprisingly BCE is very much at an all time high price and is still only fair value to M*. I consider it over valued.
Yahoo Finance Analysts have the following suggested 1 year out price targets:
- BCE $53.92 : already there
- VOD $25 : long way to go
- VZ $60.64 : quite a way to go
- T $26.70 : Long long way to go and my fingers are crossed, legs too!
I provide my own Want To Buy prices at The Macro Trading Factory service and most recently added some non- Rose portfolio stock ideas with buy prices and hope to expand it with time.
Summary/ Conclusion
Defense is a good offense and many should have heard that with sports and other life adventures, but it does apply equally to investing.
I keep the defensive sectors of
- Consumer Staples- 13 stocks
- Healthcare – 9 stocks
- Utilities – 8 stocks
- Communications – 5 stocks
along with other defensive stocks
- Industrial – 2 stocks
- Real Estate- 3 stocks
These are maintained at a minimum 50% income. That goal has been slipping a bit, but as income is always changing, I have no doubt I will get back to that goal by the end of the year. Please see the chart below with showing the number of stocks “#Co” owned in each of the 11 sectors with the 41 defensive ones mentioned above appearing first with the sector in bold print. The remaining sectors include the remaining 46 stocks as shown below.
|
Defense
|
#Co
|
% PV
|
% 22 Inc
|
13
|
Cons-Staples
|
9
|
Healthcare
|
5
|
Comm-Tele
|
5.9%
|
6.6%
|
8
|
Utility
|
1
|
Fixed income bond
|
2
|
Industrial-Def
|
3
|
RE-Hc-Def
|
58.90%
|
49.30%
|
4
|
Tech
|
2
|
Cons-Discretionary
|
8
|
Industrial
|
7
|
Material
|
11
|
Finance-BDC
|
6
|
Energy
|
6
|
RE-eReit
|
2
|
Fixed Income-Pref
|
Total
|
87
|
95.9%
|
100.0%
|
Cash/O
|
4.1%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
Note I show the fixed income bond as defensive and do not consider fixed income preferred shares as such, at least for now.
My last article here discusses the amazing rising portfolio value and especially the excellent rising dividend income.
Rose’s Income Garden Portfolio “RIG” is outperforming S&P by 15+% and still has an amazing 4.7% dividend yield too! It is found at The Macro Trading Factory service along with The amazing Macro Teller and his Funds Macro Portfolio that is “macro” in nature offering funds that need minimum attention and is even out performing my RIG portfolio as of last week:
Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP") is up 13.6% YTD, outperforming $SPY by 20.7%
Rose's Income Garden ("RIG") is up 8.2% YTD, outperforming $SPY by 15.0%
Come visit both of us at the service and chat.
Happy Investing !!
This article was written by
I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller. The list following shows the # of stocks in each sector and the % portfolio value and % income coming from each of them, which I aim to change when I write a monthly update article. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat. All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article.
Sometimes doing nothing when others panic makes for success!
Goal: Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend. Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen.
Update: February 27, 2022.
How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.
Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg. Some positions are large and some small. The service has it all.
PV = Portfolio Value,
PInc = Portfolio Income
Consumer Staples (13 stocks): 14.5% PV and 12.7.% PInc
Healthcare (9): 18.8% PV and 13.5% PInc
FIXED healthcare/ tech preferred (2): 0.6% PV and 1.5% PInc
Communications- tele (5): 6.0% PV and 7.6% PInc
Utility (8): 11.0% PV and 9.2% PInc
Consumer Discretionary (2): 0.9%PV and 0.4% PInc
Energy (5): 5.25% PV and 6% PInc
Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): 5.1%PV and 2% PInc
Industrial- Defensive (2): 4.4% PV and 2.4% PInc
Industrial (8): 6.5 PV and 14.6% PInc.
Material (8) : 5.8% PV and 3.8 % PInc
Financial: (11): 8% PV and 15 % PInc
----BDCs (9), bank (1) and mREIT (1)
-Fixed Bond (1): 4.75% yield /call 2025: 0.65% PV and 0.6% PInc
REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (4) : 3.6% PV and 5.6% PInc
REAL ESTATE Misc (6): 5.6% PV and 5.3% PInc
Cash is ~2.0%
Happy Investing to ALL !!! Rose :))
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: also VZ, BCE, T and WBD and all 87 stocks in RIG.