Schwab Large-Cap ETF SCHX: Size, Scale, Splits, & Cash Rich

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
18.2K Followers

Summary

  • With the rising interest rate-driven rotation out of the technology sector, the SCHX Large-Cap ETF is down ~9% YTD, which is ~1% worse than the S&P500.
  • However, I'm not in the camp that believes a rise in interest rates to still-historically low levels means doom for the large-cap tech sector.
  • That's because these leading companies have strong global brands, size, scale, and many are sitting on a mountain of cash and don't need to borrow money.
  • Meantime, 20:1 splits have been announced by both Amazon and Google. That will likely be a tailwind for the large-cap sector going forward.

Man folding his arms cross to cross on his chest with iphone 11.

Remains/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As most all of you know, the recent rediscovery of "value" has led to a relatively swift and deep decline in the large technology companies that dominate the large-cap sector. As a result, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is down ~9% YTD. However, note that is only ~1% worse than the S&P500, which speaks to how these large-cap tech companies dominate the major indexes of the broad market. Meantime, note the tech heavy Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) is down 14% YTD.

However, I think the current rotation out of large-cap tech stocks is an opportunity for investors who are looking for more exposure into the tech sector and to begin scaling into a well-diversified and low-cost fund. Today I will take a look at Schwab SCHX ETF, which is still dominated by tech stocks but also has significant diversification into the health-care, consumer discretionary, and financials sectors.

Investment Thesis

We all know why the large-cap tech sector benefited from the global pandemic and the resulting transition to work-from-anywhere: remote access via mobility. This led to massive spending on everything from PCs and development/application/cybersecurity software, to networking, cloud-based computing, and many niches in between. Recently there has been a rather broad-based sell-off in the sector, as though these trends will not remain vitally important going forward.

Newsflash: they will. Perhaps not at the growth-rate seen in 2020-2021, but, barring a global economic recession (which is certainly possible given Putin's war-of-choice in Ukraine), many of these large companies will continue to thrive for many years to come. After all, most have strong global brands, the size & scale to compete very effectively, and are cash-rich and don't need to borrow money at any interest rate. Not to mention that - as you can see by the graphic below - even if the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was to rise to 3.5%, that is still a very low rate on an historical basis.

U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield

CNBC

Indeed, many of the companies in the SCHX ETF thrived during the 1990-2010 period when rates were significantly higher than they are today.

While weakness in the sector may continue for awhile longer, investors who want additional exposure should consider scaling into a well-diversified low-cost (0.03%) ETF like SCHX. I say that because the long-term secular growth trends in multiple tech sub-sector like high-speed networking, 5G smartphones & infrastructure, IoT (Internet of Things), and cloud-computing are still firmly intact in my opinion. Meantime, the SCHX is also a diversified ETF with significant allocations of capital outside the tech sector.

So let's take a closer look at the SCHX ETF to see how it has positioned investors to benefit going forward.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a relatively well-diversified 26.1% of the entire 760 company portfolio.

SCHX ETF Top-10 Holdings

Schwab

It should come as no surprise that Apple Inc. (AAPL), with a market cap of $2.7 trillion, is the #1 holding with a 6.4% weight. Apple is down 8.7% YTD despite a strong rally in March that saw it run from ~$150 to $180 in a matter of weeks. Apple continues to benefit from a strong 5G upgrade cycle and its high-margin services business, and note that Macs grew 25% in the December quarter. Apple ended the year with a whopping net-cash position of $80 billion and appears poised to generate ~$100 billion in free-cash-flow on an annual basis. That being the case, I fail to see how Apple will be negatively affected by even a rise to a 3.5% rate on the U.S. 10-year Treasury.

The #2 holding with a 5.2% weight is Microsoft (MSFT). In early January, Microsoft released a strong Q2 FY22 EPS report:

  • Revenue of $51.7 billion was +20% YOY.
  • Operating income was $22.2 billion (+24% YOY).
  • Net income of $18.8 billion (+21% YOY) was $2.48 per diluted share.
  • Microsoft Cloud (Azure) revenue was $22.1 billion, up 32% YOY.

Softie ended 2021 with $125.4 billion in cash after returning $10.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. That return of capital was up 9% as compared to the Q2 FY21.

If we count both classes of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock, it is the #3 holding in the ETF with a 3.7% weight. Google is, and has been, my favorite big-tech stock for quite some time; it is a free-cash-flow generating machine of epic proportions. Some highlights from its latest Q4 EPS report:

  • Revenue of $75.3 billion was up 32% YOY.
  • Operating margin was 29%.
  • Diluted EPS was $30.69/share.
  • Free-cash-flow was $18.55 billion (that's correct, in one quarter alone)
  • Google Cloud ("GCP") revenue of $5.5 billion was up 45% YOY.
  • Google ended calendar year 2021 with $139.6 billion in cash.

Google, along with Amazon (AMZN) - the #4 holding with a 3.3% weight - have both announced 20:1 stock splits. As I explained in a previous article on Seeking Alpha, stocks that split tend to outperform the market on a go-forward basis (see Stock Splits A Tailwind For Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)). Note that Tesla (TSLA), the #5 holding with a 2.1% weight, has also announced its intention to split the stock once again (likely 5:1).

But, of course, there are large-cap stocks outside of the tech sector. Conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) - with significant interest in rail, insurance, and utilities, among others - is the #7 holding with a 1.6% allocation. That said, note that Apple is currently the largest holding within the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. That effectively increases Apple's allocation within the SCHX portfolio.

Another non-tech company is diversified healthcare provider UnitedHeath Group (UNH), the #9 holding with a 1.3% weight. UNH is up 7% YTD and 38% over the past year.

The SCHX ETF's overall sector allocation is shown below.

SCHX ETF Sector Allocation

Schwab

The IT sector is ~30% of the portfolio, while ~25% of the portfolio is relatively equally split between Heath Care and Consumer Discretionary. Financials, typically a good place to be during rising interest rate cycles, is 10.8% of the portfolio. Unfortunately, two sectors that have been on fire of late (Materials & Energy), in aggregate only equate to ~5% of the total portfolio.

Performance

The SCHX ETF has a solid long-term performance track record.

SCHX ETF Performance

Schwab

The following graphic compares the five-year price returns of the SCHX ETF with its sister fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), as well as the broad market averages (S&P500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100) as represented by the (SPY), (DIA), and (QQQ) ETFs, respectively.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Despite the market's recent pull-back in technology stocks, note the triple Q's still lead the chosen group, with the Schwab Large-Cap Growth ETF coming in second, both of which led the rest of the pack by a significant margin.

Risks

All the normal risks apply given the current macro environment: global pandemic related shut-downs and supply-chain disruptions, high inflation, rising interest rates, and massive geopolitical uncertainty as a result of Putin's horrific invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and the other free-democratic nations of NATO. Any of these factors have the potential of causing a serious global economic recession (or worse) that would put significant pressure on the market.

That being the case, I have been advising investors to take advantage of market volatility and to scale into any new investments over time.

Despite the recent pull-back in the market, the SCHX ETF still trades at a relatively rich valuation level (P/E=25x, price-to-book 4.6x).

On the flip-side, and as I pointed out above, many of the companies in the top-10 list of holdings have cash hoards that would protect them against down-cycles.

Summary & Conclusions

While the idea of increasing exposure to large-cap stocks (and tech particularly) is appealing to me at the present time, the SCHX ETF isn't the best way to participate in that thesis (I rate it a HOLD). I prefer the SCHG ETF. Or, for those investors who prefer individual stocks, and who don't like investing in a portfolio of 760 companies (like SCHX does), I suggest cobbling together a concentrated list of only the "best-of-the-best" companies - similar to what I did back in 2019 with the "A-List Technology Portfolio." That 4-stock portfolio, which includes Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Broadcom (AVGO), has been the primary reason I have outperformed the market over the past few years.

Yet for those that are more comfortable with a more broadly diverse ETF, I'll pass on SCHX and suggest investors consider the SCHG ETF instead. Its slightly higher expense fee (0.04%) is still relatively cheap and well worth the better performance it delivers.

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
18.2K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG, AVGO, SCHG, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.