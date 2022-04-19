Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock has a 1-year drawdown of around 72% and trades now around 3X NTM Enterprise Value / Revenue (as compared to 31X at its ATH). Still, even after this massive discount, the stock is not a buy yet since the company has a long road of burning through cash as it struggles to improve its margins.

Below I will analyze the unit economics of the business to see if the market might be looking at this from the wrong angle or if the unit economics are just too risky.

KPIs

I’m going to start by looking at some of the KPIs that the company reports to see if the business is improving as it gains more scale. Firstly we have the MUPs (Monthly Unique Payers) and ARPMUP (Average Revenue per MUP).

MUPs is the average number of unique paid users (“unique payers”) that participated in a real-money engagement with one of the B2C products (DFS contest, sports bet or casino game). ARPMUP is the average B2C segment revenue per MUP. Here we have a summary for the two:

MUPs grew nicely at the end of 2021, with DraftKings now having almost 2 million monthly paying users. However, ARPMUP grew modestly, only 18% YoY at the end of 2021. Usually, the second and the fourth quarter are the strongest for the company, but as we can see below the ARPMUP only grew 27% and 18% during the last quarters.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)

Besides the average revenue per monthly paying user, we need to keep in mind the customer acquisition cost to see how well the company is investing its S&M budget. Just about any company can grow its revenue and user base for a limited period, but we need to see sustainable growth. Ideally, we would want the customer acquisition cost to decrease as the company adds more customers.

CAC = S&M Expenses period n-1 / Nr of new customers in the current period

The CAC has grown significantly in 3Q21 (363% YoY) and 4Q21 (44% YoY). Although Drafktings is investing more in Sales&marketing, it is more costly for them to acquire new customers.

Even if Draftkings doesn’t disclose a spending per state (the company may invest for a couple of months before acquiring a significant number of customers in a newly-launched state) we can still get a good image when comparing the CAC with the quarterly average revenue per paying user:

CAC Payback period

In order to have a better picture, we can see how many years it takes on average for a customer to produce enough gross profit to pay back its CAC.

CAC payback period = Average S&M Expense per customer period n-1 / Average revenue per customer x Gross margin

At the end of 2021, it would take the average customer around 6 years to pay back for its CAC. In the second quarter of 2020 the number of monthly users decreased because most of the sports events closed, so we can’t calculate it for that period.

For full year 2021 the average CAC payback period is around 8 years. That is very elevated because of the significant spending in attracting new customers, in conjunction with a low gross margin (only 39% at the end of 2021). The company aims to improve its payback period to 2-3 years on a contribution margin basis (non-GAAP metric that excludes external advertising spending from Gross Profit), but there is still a long way to achieve this as it usually becomes feasible after more than 3 years of activity in a state.

Are any states already profitable?

For the first state launched (New Jersey),DraftKings is already contribution positive and the margin grew nicely, sitting around 28% at the end of 2021.

That doesn’t translate into operating profitability, but it does take into account the biggest growing cost that the company inquires, the external Sales&Marketing spending.

We had 5 states that had positive contribution profit in FY 2021. We anticipate 5 more states will have contribution profit in FY 2022. If no new states launch for the rest of FY 2022, we expect to be contribution profit positive this year DraftKings Investor Day March 2022

These are good signs for the company. Being contribution positive in more than half of the states (sports betting is active in 17 US states) demonstrates the improvements in DraftKings’ unit economics. On top of that, the US online market has tremendous growth potential. As DraftKings sits now as one of the top 2 players in the market, it will be forced to continue to invest in order to attract new business and maintain its market-leader position.

Customers and revenue retention

We established that Draftkings has successfully attracted new customers. But how well does the company maintain them?

The revenue retention rate for DraftKings seems to be decent, but improving with time (N = customer cohorts considered). The company revealed a 96% customer retention for the states with more than 12 quarters of activity. However, in year 3 only 70% of the customers that have signed up remain with the company. This is not a great trend as it might showcase high customers rotation, particularly because there are no switching costs for a user.

Since for now the results rely on very limited data (only 2 states) I believe it will be increasingly more difficult for the company to retain customers in the future.

Financials - are the margins improving?

Revenue and margins

Revenue has a great trend, 90% YoY growth in 2020 followed by 100% growth in 2021. Phenomenal!

However, the gross margin crumbled. Again, payment processing fees and product taxes were the main cause. As I explained earlier, DraftKings’ gross margin will never be at the levels seen before 2019 when most of the company’s revenue came from DFS.

The operating margin has also seen a significant decrease. Here’s a better look at the operating expenses:

Two categories make for most of the operating expenses:

a) Sales and marketing - activities to acquire and retain players, such as marketing or advertising costs. It is continually growing, but the trend isn’t that bad:

As we can see, in 2021 the S&M budget was lower than in 2020, as percent of the revenue. This is a necessary expense for the company and I do expect DraftKings to have a high % of S&M expenses in the next years as it expands into new US states.

b) General and Administrative expenses - a growth of $381 million in 2021, from which around $268 million was associated with stock-based compensation. The rest came mostly from personnel costs reflecting headcount growth.

So why are the margins so bad?

DraftKings claims it could turn EBITDA positive within 12 months if no new markets would be launched. However, since the market opportunity is so big and DraftKings is one of the first three operators from the US, the company needs to continue to invest in order gain market share and hope to obtain earnings and free-cash flow sometimes in the future.

In this competitive market environment, when is it feasible for DraftKings to become EBITDA positive? How about earnings or free-cash flow? In my opinion, not anytime soon. Forecasts predict DraftKings could be EBITDA positive in 2025. That’s still very far away and with one bad quarter, the estimates might be adjusted.

For now, any potential investor in DraftKings must realize that there’s no clear path towards net profitability or free cash-flow. The company needs to invest and will continue to do so in order to attract market share and establish itself as the operator in the sports betting and iGaming markets.

The silent killer

Another reason why DraftKings’ margins will probably not improve significantly in the near future is the US online betting market taxation. It is split between the federal tax of 0.25% of total bets and a state tax different for every state (it varies between 4% and 51%; for example New Jersey applies a 13% tax on gross gaming revenue).

Before 2018, most of DraftKings’ revenue came from DFS, where DraftKings disclosed a gross margin around 80%. Once the sports betting and iGaming segments grew, these generated much lower gross margin because of 2 variable expenses:

This is DraftKings’ estimate for long-term (year 5) margins. We can observe two major factors that drastically limit the gross margin for the company: payment processing fees (charged on user deposits, withdrawals and deposit reversals from payment processors), expected to have an impact of 8% of revenue long-term, and taxes, which are expected to represent 27% of the revenue. So that’s already 35% of the revenue that the company must pay to run its business.

They also highlight that expected gross margin has come down as a result of the recent New York launch (where the state tax is 51% - highest in the US). Online sports betting is still to be legalized in many US states and depending on the various legislations, DraftKings margins may be impacted even more with future launches.

Normally I would not put so much emphasis on the 56% long-term gross margin, but considering that there are no switching costs for users and the competitive landscape will only get more intense, in my opinion this is a major downside for DraftKings.

Am I a buyer down here?

As you probably know, DraftKings' stock hasn't performed that well recently. The stock is currently consolidating somewhere between the $15 (recent support) and $24 (recent resistance) price range:

Considering the weakness in the gross margin, the high cost of acquiring customers, the high customer rotation and the negative operating cash-flow, I would need to see a solid start for 2022 before opening a position, even at this “cheaper” valuation. I am not a buyer of the DraftKings stock and I’m waiting for the Q1 '22 earnings report to see if the company started 2022 on the right foot.