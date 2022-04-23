André Muller/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been ages (four years, to be precise) since I last discussed Vopak (OTCPK:VOPKF) here on Seeking Alpha, and despite posting good results in the past few years, Vopak’s share price is now trading at multi-year lows. I think this is an opportunity to pick up stock as the market may not have fully noticed this storage company is diversifying away from oil. The cash flows are strong and predictable, and thanks to the robust balance sheet, Vopak is in a position to pay a rather attractive dividend. As Vopak’s business is storage and terminalling of a variety of products, I'm looking at this company as an infrastructure play.

Vopak is a Dutch company and its listing on Euronext Amsterdam is a better option than its OTC listing. The ticker symbol in Amsterdam is VPK, and with an average daily volume of in excess of 400,000 shares (representing a monetary value of in excess of 10M EUR per day), the Amsterdam listing clearly offers the best trading options. As Vopak trades and reports in EUR, I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article.

The FY 2021 results were relatively light, but still very decent

Although the market conditions were what Vopak describes as "soft," the company was able to report very decent results in 2021. The EBITDA actually increased from 780M EUR to 827M EUR despite seeing the average occupancy ratio drop from 90% to 88%, and that EBITDA increase was almost entirely driven by the expansion program which contributed approximately 50M EUR in EBITDA. If anything, that’s a testament to Vopak’s growth plans which are underpinned by the demand for its offerings which can be divided into five main categories.

Thanks to its worldwide presence, Vopak can take advantage of changing market circumstances and provide its customers the services they need, all over the world.

The total revenue of Vopak increased from 1.19B EUR to 1.23B EUR and the total operating income (which really is the revenue, not to be confused with operating profit) was 1.27B EUR thanks to "other" revenue sources which include management fees for services provided to other entities.

The reported EBIT decreased by approximately 15%, and a large portion is caused by the combination of a higher impairment charge and depreciation expenses. The total contribution from joint ventures and associates increased and the EBIT for FY2021 was 410M EUR.

As you can see on the image above, the company’s finance costs also increased to in excess of 100M EUR. The bottom line shows a net income of 243M EUR of which 214M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Vopak, representing an EPS of 1.71 EUR per share.

That’s lower than in FY 2020 (despite generating a higher EBITDA) mainly due to the higher impairment charges, higher finance charges and a variety of exceptional items. The majority of those exceptional items was related to the impairment charge, but the total impact of these exceptional items was almost 80M EUR higher than in FY 2020.

So if we would exclude the exceptional items, Vopak’s total performance was roughly in line with the 2020 results. Not great, but also not as bad as a blind comparison of the EPS may lead you to think.

As this is an infrastructure company, looking at the sustaining free cash flow could potentially make more sense than making an investment decision solely based on the EPS.

The cash flow statement starts with a 682M EUR operating cash flow but we should still deduct the lease payments (34M EUR) and interest payments (99M EUR, including the interest payments related to leases). On top of that, I'm also deducting the 25M EUR in payments to non-controlling interests.

This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of 524M EUR.

Vopak is making the life of its investors easier by clearly splitting up growth investments and sustaining capex. The total sustaining capex came in at 291M EUR, resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of 233M EUR. Divided over 125.5M shares outstanding, the sustaining free cash flow per share is 1.86 EUR. This represents a free cash flow yield of just over 6.6% at the current share price of 27.90 EUR. Vopak will be paying an annual dividend of 1.25 EUR per share which represents a yield of approximately 4.5% at the current share price.

The company continues to expand, but the market still sees it as an oil storage company

An infrastructure company with a robust earnings profile should not see its share price slide. While I understand the market’s concerns about the demand for oil in the future I think Vopak is seen and (unfairly) treated as an oil storage company. Throughout the past few years, the contribution from oil terminals has consistently decreased as Vopak is expanding in other domains.

That’s also clearly visible in the growth capex breakdown. On average, less than 20% of the growth capex going forward will be spent on oil terminals.

This should result in an even lower contribution from the oil terminals to the total revenue and this should hopefully help with the perception Vopak is an "oil terminal company." And after bringing a few new projects online in 2021, Vopak will complete several more growth initiatives in 2022 and 2023.

A second reason why the market may be a little bit reluctant at this point is the decreasing occupancy ratio in throughout 2021. After seeing excellent levels during the pandemic, the occupancy rate fell from 90% as of the end of 2020 to just 86% as of the end of 2021. No reason to be alarmed, but it is an element to keep an eye on.

The balance sheet can clearly handle the growth investments. As of the end of 2021, the net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities) was 2.2B EUR resulting in a debt ratio of less than 3 given the EBITDA (excluding lease payments) of just under 800M EUR.

Investment thesis

I haven’t owned a position in Vopak for years, but I'm getting ready to go long again. I have written put options with a strike price of 27 EUR expiring in both May and June and although those puts are currently out of the money, the stock will go ex-dividend before the expiration dates. I most definitely wouldn’t mind going long at 27 EUR per share as that would represent a sustaining free cash flow yield of around 7% for this year based on my expectations.

Once the stock trades ex-dividend, I will likely write some more put options as the option premiums are quite attractive.