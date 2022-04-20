Enviva Hits New High

Nalidsa Sukprasert/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the utility-grade wood pellets producer Enviva (EVA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/3 the stock gained 15.63%. The stock hit a new high today.

Enviva produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

96.24+ Weighted Alpha

91.49% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 19.37% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.49%

Technical support level at 87.70

Recently traded at $89.83 with a 50-day moving average of $76.18

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 5.91 billion

Revenue expected to grow 29.30% this year and another 12.50% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 140.00% this year, an additional 29.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 34.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 1 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 39 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 7 to 1 for the same result

8,570 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Normally, this is where I include the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating information but as you can see Seeking Alpha is not following this company.

Conclusion: I think it comes as no surprise that current events have caused a supply shortage for fossil fuel power plants. Seems like a good opportunity for renewable utility-grade wood pellets to take up some of the slack.