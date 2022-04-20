Enviva Hits New High
Summary
- Not rated by Seeking Alpha.
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 13 new highs and up 19.37% in the last month.
- 91.49% gain in the last year.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the utility-grade wood pellets producer Enviva (EVA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/3 the stock gained 15.63%. The stock hit a new high today.
Enviva produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 96.24+ Weighted Alpha
- 91.49% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 19.37% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 75.49%
- Technical support level at 87.70
- Recently traded at $89.83 with a 50-day moving average of $76.18
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap 5.91 billion
- Revenue expected to grow 29.30% this year and another 12.50% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 140.00% this year, an additional 29.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 34.50% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 1 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 39 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 7 to 1 for the same result
- 8,570 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Normally, this is where I include the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating information but as you can see Seeking Alpha is not following this company.
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Hold
|2.50
|Wall Street
|Not Covered
|-
|Quant
|Not Covered
|-
Conclusion: I think it comes as no surprise that current events have caused a supply shortage for fossil fuel power plants. Seems like a good opportunity for renewable utility-grade wood pellets to take up some of the slack.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.