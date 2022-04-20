Hudson Technologies - Technical Review Of A Top Quant Pick
The Quant Pick of the Day is the refrigeration services company Hudson Technologies (HDSN). To be reviewed the company must have a Quant Rating in the top 50 (or 1% of the 4,300 companies SA rates), be above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages , trading within 5% of its 52-week high and pass a review of its chart to prove consistent price appreciation. The stock has a Quant rating of 4.97 out of a possible 5.00 and is within .35% of its 52 week high.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- Trading within .35% of its 52 week high
- 100% technical buy signals
- 185.55+ Weighted Alpha
- 258.12% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 ,100 and 200 day moving averages
- 8 new highs and up 17.58% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 70.69%
- Technical support level at 6.52
- Recently traded at 7.07 with a 50 day moving average of 5.22
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $308 Million
- P/E 9.88
- Revenue expected to grow 40.10% this year and another 3.40% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 11.60% this year and an additional 1.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 30.00% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock
- Analysts have a consensus price target at 7.25
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 7 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same result
- 4,580 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.50
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.97
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B
|A-
|C+
|Growth
|A
|A+
|A+
|Profitability
|B
|C+
|D+
|Momentum
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Revisions
|A
|A
|A-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Trading Companies and Distributors
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Conclusion: The stock has a 100% buy rating of the 13 momentum indicators from Barchart plus an SA Quant rating of 4.97 an SA Authors' rating of 5.00 and a Wall Street rating of 4.50 out of a possible 5.00. Although the stock has risen it still has current momentum. Please use appropriate stop losses that are compatible with your risk tolerance.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HDSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings and technical analysis highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.