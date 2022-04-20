romaset/iStock via Getty Images

The Quant Pick of the Day is the refrigeration services company Hudson Technologies (HDSN). To be reviewed the company must have a Quant Rating in the top 50 (or 1% of the 4,300 companies SA rates), be above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages , trading within 5% of its 52-week high and pass a review of its chart to prove consistent price appreciation. The stock has a Quant rating of 4.97 out of a possible 5.00 and is within .35% of its 52 week high.

HDSN Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

Trading within .35% of its 52 week high

100% technical buy signals

185.55+ Weighted Alpha

258.12% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 ,100 and 200 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 17.58% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.69%

Technical support level at 6.52

Recently traded at 7.07 with a 50 day moving average of 5.22

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $308 Million

P/E 9.88

Revenue expected to grow 40.10% this year and another 3.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 11.60% this year and an additional 1.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 30.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock

Analysts have a consensus price target at 7.25

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 7 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same result

4,580 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Trading Companies and Distributors

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 40

Ranked in Sector

4 out of 567

Ranked Overall

16 out of 4315

Conclusion: The stock has a 100% buy rating of the 13 momentum indicators from Barchart plus an SA Quant rating of 4.97 an SA Authors' rating of 5.00 and a Wall Street rating of 4.50 out of a possible 5.00. Although the stock has risen it still has current momentum. Please use appropriate stop losses that are compatible with your risk tolerance.