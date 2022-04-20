Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q1 2022 Snapshot: Conventional Funds, ETPs AuM Decline By A Combined $1.856 Trillion
Summary
- For Q1 2022, the average equity and taxable fixed income fund suffered a 5.69% loss and 3.78% loss, respectively.
- TNA in the conventional funds business declined 6.12%, dropping by $1.684 trillion from Q4 2021 to slightly more than $25.832 trillion for Q1 2022.
- The U.S. diversified equity funds (+$14.7 billion) and alternatives funds (+$10.0 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q1.
- TNA in U.S. ETPs decreased 2.39% from $7.224 trillion for Q4 2021 to slightly less than $7.052 trillion for Q1 2022, a decline of more than $172.3 billion.
- The U.S. diversified equity ETPs (+$53.4 billion) and large-cap ETPs (+$23.9 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q1 of all the ETP macro-groups.
In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q1 2022.
We compare the changes to those of prior quarters and highlight the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.
