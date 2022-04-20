Cultivating Change In Cannabis
- 4/20 is a time to celebrate the cannabis plant and industry but also a time to reflect on how much further we still need to go.
- Reginald Stanfield started JustinCredible Cultivation, the first non-equity, Black-Owned Cannabis Cultivation in Massachusetts. We unpack the two different cannabis industries.
- Navigating the challenges of raising capital, evolving regulations and reasons for optimism.
4/20 is a time to celebrate the plant and industry but also a time to reflect on how much further we still need to go. Growing up in a farming family, Reginald Stanfield fell in love with being an entrepreneur early on. When he saw the opportunity in the cannabis space he started JustinCredible Cultivation ('Plant Before Profit'), the first non-equity, Black-Owned Cannabis Cultivation in Massachusetts. We discuss the two different cannabis industries; working with Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), navigating the challenges of raising capital, evolving regulations and reasons for optimism.
