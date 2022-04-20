Automotive Tech: Qualcomm Stellantis Partnership

  • Stellantis recently signed a multi-year technology agreement with Qualcomm to utilize latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements.
  • Qualcomm's SVP and General Manager of Automotive, Nakul Duggal, shares more about what investors can expect from this partnership.
  • Tech and the electric vehicle space.

Why companies like Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) are teaming up with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the electric vehicle space. Qualcomm's SVP and General Manager of Automotive, Nakul Duggal, shares more about what investors can expect.

