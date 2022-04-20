Automotive Tech: Qualcomm Stellantis Partnership
Apr. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), STLA2 Likes
Summary
- Stellantis recently signed a multi-year technology agreement with Qualcomm to utilize latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements.
- Qualcomm's SVP and General Manager of Automotive, Nakul Duggal, shares more about what investors can expect from this partnership.
- Tech and the electric vehicle space.
Why companies like Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) are teaming up with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the electric vehicle space. Qualcomm's SVP and General Manager of Automotive, Nakul Duggal, shares more about what investors can expect.
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha's internal news team. Combing the world for investor relevant news, 24/7.