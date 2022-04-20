Upslope Capital - Chemring Group: Outgrowing In Sweet Spots
Summary
- Chemring is dominant in the countermeasures products with ~50% market share.
- After years of relative quiet on the geopolitical front, a resurgence of activity is more likely to continue than not.
- CHG shares remain attractively valued.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Chemring Group (OTCPK:CMGMF)
Chemring (CHG) is a UK-listed specialty defense business with two segments: Countermeasures & Energetics (65% of sales, 60% of profit) and Sensors & Information.
Historically, Chemring was known for its countermeasures products - decoy flares used by military aircraft for missile defense. Here, CHG is dominant, with ~50% market share, ~2x that of the next biggest competitor. On the energetics side, CHG produces components and specialty explosives for a range of end-uses, including rocket and satellite launches, missiles, ejector seats, and oxygen mask deployment.
Within Sensors & Info, CHG's sensors business encompasses a variety of devices/systems aimed at supporting military and anti-terror operations. Key products include mine and IED detection devices for military vehicles and chemical/biological detection systems.
Finally, CHG's Roke unit, which sits in Sensors & Info, is focused on providing often highly- classified cyber warfare engineering and consulting services. Roke has been a gem within the CHG portfolio, with outsized (double-digit) revenue growth and solid 20%+ EBITA margins.
Upslope's thesis for CHG involves four key points:
- The company is operating in sweet spots that should outgrow the broader defense market for years. Those areas include cyber warfare (Roke has already shown an ability to grow quickly here) and conflict-linked products (a recent Berenkon analysis confirmed as much: CHG has the second highest exposure to "conflict-driven demand" among European aero/defense stocks). Unfortunately, my view is that after years of relative quiet on the geopolitical front, a resurgence of activity is more likely to continue than not.
- Chemring's business has been transformed and improved drastically over the past 3+ years under a new CEO. Despite a muted demand environment (following U.S. drawdowns in the Middle East), margins and cash conversion are up significantly, the balance sheet is almost debt-free, and all the while the company has invested significantly in increasing exposure to attractive end markets (e.g. investing in its Roke cyber warfare unit and exiting commodity products).
- Despite the quickly improving demand environment, as well as transformation of the business and balance sheet, CHG was reasonably-valued and Upslope was able to purchase shares for ~9x EBITDA. Estimates have not yet been materially revised, but in my view, shares remain attractively valued.
- Finally, while a secondary consideration, CHG's size and the niche nature of its business make it a logical takeout candidate (the #2 countermeasures player was sold in 2018 for 14x EBITDA).
Key risks include: possibility of manufacturing accidents due to the dangerous nature of some of its operations (handling explosives), ongoing U.K. fraud investigation (opened in 2018 before current CEO joined and appears focused on decade-old contracts that are immaterial in size), competition (relatively small player that faces better-funded competitors), sensitivity to Roke results, and concentrated exposure to the global F-35 program (via countermeasures).
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES
Upslope Capital Management, LLC (“Upslope”) is a Colorado registered investment adviser. Information presented is for discussion and educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein.
While Upslope believes all information herein is from reliable sources, no representation or warranty can be made with respect to its completeness. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates in these materials are forward-looking statements and are based upon internal analysis and certain assumptions, which reflect the views of Upslope and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. As such, the information may change in the future should any of the economic or market conditions Upslope used to base its assumptions change.
The description of investment strategies in these materials is intended to be a summary and should not be considered an exhaustive and complete description of the potential investment strategies used by Upslope discussed herein. Varied investment strategies may be added or subtracted from Upslope in accordance with related Investment Advisory Contracts by Upslope in its sole and absolute discretion.
Any specific security or investment examples in these materials are meant to serve as examples of Upslope’s investment process only. There is no assurance that Upslope Capital will make any investments with the same or similar characteristics as any investments presented. The investments are presented for discussion purposes only and are not a reliable indicator of the performance or investment profile of any composite or client account. The reader should not assume that any investments identified were or will be profitable or that any investment recommendations or investment decisions we make in the future will be profitable. Any index or benchmark comparisons herein are provided for informational purposes only and should not be used as the basis for making an investment decision. There are significant differences between Upslope’s strategy and the benchmarks referenced, including, but not limited to, risk profile, liquidity, volatility, and asset composition. You should not rely on these materials as the basis upon which to make an investment decision.
There can be no assurance that investment objectives will be achieved. Clients must be prepared to bear the risk of a loss of their investment.
Any performance shown for relevant time periods is based upon a composite of actual trading in accounts managed by Upslope under a similar strategy. Except where otherwise noted, performance is shown net of management and incentive fees (where applicable), and all trading costs charged by the custodian. Composite performance calculations have been independently verified by LICCAR, LLC. Performance of client portfolios may differ materially due to differences in fee structures, the timing related to additional client deposits or withdrawals and the actual deployment and investment of a client portfolio, the length of time various positions are held, the client’s objectives and restrictions, and fees and expenses incurred by any specific individual portfolio.
Benchmarks: Upslope’s performance results shown are compared to the performance of the HFRX Equity Hedge Index, as well as the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P Midcap 400 (ticker: MDY). The HFRX Equity Hedge Index is typically not available for direct investment. Benchmark results do not reflect trading fees and expenses.
The HFRX Equity Hedge Index (source: Hedge Fund Research, Inc. www.hedgefundresearch.com, © 2022 Hedge Fund Research, Inc. All rights reserved) was chosen for comparison as it is generally well recognized as an indicator or representation of the performance of equity-focused hedge fund products. Any other benchmarks noted and used by Upslope have not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark to compare an investor’s performance, but rather are disclosed to allow for comparison of the investor’s performance to that of certain well-known and widely recognized, investable indexes.
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS
These materials may not be disseminated without the prior written consent of Upslope Capital Management, LLC.