10 A-Rated 5+% Yielding Retirement Dream Stock Bargains

AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Interest rates are rising fast.

Daily Shot

But they remain historically low, especially adjusted for inflation. How low?

JPMorgan

Since 1958 the average inflation-adjusted 10-year US treasury yield has been 2.2%.

Today it's almost -4%.

Naturally rising rates but very low real yields on US treasuries has income investors looking out on the risk curve.

This includes rising demand for junk bonds (HYG), which now yield 4.4%.

I want to highlight how crazy this is.

the average credit rating for this ETF is "B"

meaning a 37% 30-year default risk

Now owning junk bonds isn't itself dangerous or crazy, as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

However, let me show you 10 incredible A-rated high-yield blue-chips that each yield more than junk bonds today.

higher, safe yield

that grows steadily over time

and offers 3X the return potential of junk bonds

These are companies I personally own and trust in my retirement portfolio, and after this article, I think you'll agree that there is no reason to buy trash yield when there are so many great A-rated retirement dream stock bargains available.

10 A-Rated High-Yield Retirement Dream Stock Bargains

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

if you own these in a taxable account you can recoup the dividend withholding via a tax credit

I've linked to articles for anyone looking for more information about each company

Why are these A-rated high-yield blue-chips better than junk bonds? Just take a look.

Fundamental Safety And Quality You Can Trust

Company Quality Rating (out Of 13) Quality Score (Out Of 100) Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5) Safety Score (Out Of 100) Dependability Rating (Out Of 5) Dependability Score (out Of 100) BASF SE 10 76% 4 74% 4 75% Legal & General Group 12 84% 5 83% 5 90% IBM 12 85% 5 87% 5 85% Simon Property Group 10 64% 4 63% 3 64% Philip Morris International 13 90% 5 91% 5 89% Manulife Financial 12 88% 5 91% 5 85% Allianz SE 12 96% 5 97% 5 100% Bank of Nova Scotia 12 92% 5 98% 5 90% Unilever 12 78% 4 75% 5 83% Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft 12 82% 5 85% 5 82% Average 11.7 Super SWAN 83.5% 4.7 Very Safe 84.4% 4.7 Exceptional 84.3%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

For context, the average aristocrat is

85% quality

12.2/13 Super SWAN quality

This means these 10 A-rated companies are nearly as high quality as the dividend aristocrats.

They offer some of the world's highest safe yield. How safe?

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 10 A-Rated High-Yield Blue-Chips 84% 0.50% 1.90% Risk Rating Low-Risk (80th industry percentile risk-management consensus) A Stable outlook credit rating 1.0% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each Except for IBM)

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

The average risk of a dividend cut during the average recession since WWII is about 1 in 200. During a Pandemic or Great Recession level downturn its about 1.9%.

Company Payout Ratio Industry Safe Payout Ratio Guideline Debt/Capital Industry Safe Debt/Capital Guideline BASF SE 86% 60% 25% 40% Legal & General Group 59% 50% 32% 20% IBM 50% 60% 61% 40% Simon Property Group 63% 75% 86% 50% Philip Morris International 78% 85% 138% 60% Manulife Financial 37% 50% 17% 20% Allianz SE 51% 50% 22% 20% Bank of Nova Scotia 49% 50% 17% 50% Unilever 77% 70% 30% 65% Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft 47% 50% 18% 20% Average 59.7% 60.0% 44.6% 38.5%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These are very well-covered dividends and their balance sheets are much safer than they appear.

Elevated debt/capital is primarily a result of stock buybacks.

When a company buys back stock above book value, it reduces shareholder equity and pushes up debt/capital. Shares that are repurchased sit on the balance sheet as treasury stock which is primarily used for stock option compensation for employees. It's treated as a liability. In fact, it's an asset that can be sold to raise cash.

You can see this from the fact that companies like Philip Morris and IBM have been buying back lots of stock for decades. And yet they have strong credit ratings despite relatively high debt/capital ratios.

Company Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Risk-Rating Risk-Management Rating S&P Credit Rating Credit Rating Outlook 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk BASF SE 70% Low Good A Stable 0.66% Legal & General Group 84% Low Very Good A Stable 0.66% IBM 87% Medium Very Good A- Stable 2.50% Simon Property Group 49% Medium Average A- Stable 2.50% Philip Morris International 77% Low Good A Stable 0.66% Manulife Financial 84% Low Very Good A Stable 0.66% Allianz SE 87% Low Very Good AA Stable 0.55% Bank of Nova Scotia 89% Low Very Good A+ Stable 0.60% Unilever 93% Low Exceptional A+ Stable 0.60% Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft 75% Low Good AA- Stable 0.55% Average 80% Low Very Good A Stable 1.0%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

S&P estimates the average risk of any of these companies going bankrupt over the next 30 years at 1%.

the average aristocrat has an A- stable credit rating with 2.5% fundamental risk

Six rating agencies estimate that these blue-chips have long-term risk management in the top 20% of their peers, meaning very good risk management.

How does that compare to other blue-chips?

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional 10 A-Rated High-Yield Blue-Chips 80 Very Good Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Safe Midstream 62 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average, Bordering On Above-Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

But rating agencies are hardly the only ones that say these blue-chips are among the world's safest and highest quality companies.

Company Dividend Growth Streak (Years) ROC (Greenblatt) ROC Industry Percentile 13-Year Median ROC BASF SE 1.0 16.0% 66.0% 18.5% Legal & General Group 10.0 NA NA NA IBM 26.0 47.0% 64.0% 134.4% Simon Property Group 1.0 NA NA NA Philip Morris International 52.0 198.0% 83.0% 169.7% Manulife Financial 9.0 NA NA NA Allianz SE 2.0 NA NA NA Bank of Nova Scotia 0.0 NA NA NA Unilever 6.0 86.7% 94.0% 79.7% Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft 1.0 NA NA NA Average 10.8 86.9% 76.8% 100.6%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Many of these financial companies froze their dividends during the pandemic, which is why their average dividend growth streak is just 11 years.

However, none cut and each has a progressive dividend policy.

Progressive dividend policy = dividends track earnings over time

If earnings fall, the dividend doesn't get cut.

Basically, a dividend ratchet where dividends only go up or stay flat if a given year's results are especially weak.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

The S&P 500's 2021 ROC was 14.6%.

On average, it takes the typical S&P company about 7 years to recoup investments they make

The average return on capital for these Super SWANs is 87%.

Average investment recouped in 14 months

13x higher quality than the average S&P 500 company according to one of the greatest investors in history

These A-rated blue-chips' ROC is in the top 20% of their industries, confirming a wide moat.

ROC is relatively stable over the last 13-years confirming a relatively stable moat.

OK, so now you know why you can trust these A-rated high-yield blue-chips, but here's why it's potentially a good idea to buy them today.

Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices

Company Discount To Fair Value PE/EBITDA/FFO 2021 Earnings Yield 2021 13-Year Median ROC 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential 12-Month Fundamentally Justified Upside Total Return Potential BASF SE 38.4% 9.1 11.0% 18.5% 44.4% 69.3% Legal & General Group 16.2% 8.3 12.1% NA 25.2% 25.9% IBM 9.1% 12.9 7.8% 134.4% 20.9% 15.3% Simon Property Group 17.3% 11.0 9.1% NA 39.5% 26.1% Philip Morris International 4.2% 17.0 5.9% 169.7% 12.2% 9.4% Manulife Financial 21.9% 7.7 13.0% NA 22.0% 32.9% Allianz SE 10.9% 9.8 10.2% NA 18.5% 17.2% Bank of Nova Scotia 8.6% 10.0 10.0% NA 19.0% 14.1% Unilever 22.8% 16.5 6.1% 79.7% 21.4% 34.2% Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft 15.6% 9.8 10.2% NA 26.7% 23.2% Average 16.5% 11.2 9.5% 100.6% 25.0% 26.8%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These A-rated Super SWANs average an 11.2 PE.

the last time the S&P 500 traded at 11.2 PE was March...2009...during the darkest days of the Great Recession

The S&P 500 is historically 12% overvalued, while these Super SWANs are 17% undervalued.

a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with their risk profile

Analysts expect 25% total returns in the next year and 27% total returns are justified by fundamentals.

And here's why these companies might be worth owning for the long-term.

Long-Term Return Fundamentals That Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

Company Yield FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate LT Consensus Total Return Potential LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return BASF SE 7.0% 6.0% 13.0% 9.1% Legal & General Group 6.7% 5.2% 11.9% 8.3% IBM 5.2% 7.2% 12.4% 8.7% Simon Property Group 5.1% 8.6% 13.7% 9.6% Philip Morris International 4.9% 5.9% 10.8% 7.6% Manulife Financial 4.8% 11.0% 15.8% 11.1% Allianz SE 4.9% 6.0% 10.9% 7.6% Bank of Nova Scotia 4.7% 6.1% 10.8% 7.5% Unilever 4.6% 6.3% 10.9% 7.7% Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft 4.6% 10.2% 14.8% 10.4% Average 5.3% 7.3% 12.6% 8.8%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These A-rated blue-chips yield almost 1% more than junk bonds!

0.9% higher yield

with 37X less fundamental risk according to S&P

Analysts expect 7.3% long-term growth that could deliver 12.5% long-term total returns.

How impressive is that?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return 10 A-Rated High-Yield Blue-Chips 5.3% 7.3% 12.6% 8.8% 6.3% 11.4 1.85 Safe Midstream 5.2% 6.0% 11.2% 7.8% 5.3% 13.5 1.68 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.9% 22.8% 16.0% 13.5% 5.3 3.54 Junk Bonds 4.4% 0.0% 4.4% 3.1% 0.6% 122.0 1.06 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.7% 10.8 1.91

(Source: DK Research Terminal, Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Junk bonds are likely to deliver about 4.4% long-term returns, while these A-rated blue-chips are expected to deliver 1% higher yield today, a lot more income over time, and 3X the long-term returns.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 10.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 10 A-Rated Blue-Chips Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted LGGNY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,429.63 $1,511.29 $1,618.58 $107.28 10 $2,043.84 $2,284.01 $2,619.80 $335.79 15 $2,921.94 $3,451.81 $4,240.35 $788.53 20 $4,177.29 $5,216.70 $6,863.34 $1,646.63 25 $5,971.97 $7,883.98 $11,108.85 $3,224.87 30 $8,537.71 $11,915.01 $17,980.55 $6,065.54

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts think these A-rated blue-chips could potentially deliver 18X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted UGI Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.18 10 1.12 1.39 15 1.18 1.64 20 1.25 1.93 25 1.32 2.28 30 1.40 2.69

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

As well as potentially almost double the aristocrats and nearly triple the returns of the S&P 500.

What proof is there that this A-rated blue-chip portfolio can actually deliver 12% to 13% long-term returns?

Historical Returns Since 1996 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America So let's take a look at how these A-rated have performed over the last 26 years when over 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.

annualized returns since 1996: 12.3% CAGR vs 9.7% S&P 500

vs 12.6% CAGR analyst consensus

21X total return vs 11.3X for S&P 500

11.2X inflation-adjusted returns vs 6.1X S&P 500

15.5% annual volatility vs 15.2% S&P 500 (with 10X fewer companies)

45% peak decline in Great Recession vs 51% S&P (despite being heavy in financials)

30% higher negative-volatility-adjusted total returns (Sortino ratio)

And let's not forget about income.

Portfolio 1996 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost 10 A-Rated High-Yield Blue-Chips $46 $982 12.5% 4.6% 98.2%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Over the last 26 years, these A-rated blue-chips delivered 12.5% annual income growth, turning a 4.6% starting yield into a nearly 100% yield on cost today.

What about the potential for dividend growth in the future?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 12.8% 9.0% 7.6% 5.1%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts expect similar income growth in the future, about 13%.

Which adjusted for the risk of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, is about 5% income growth.

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2%

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, these 10 A-rated high-yield blue-chips offer

3.5X the market's yield

2.5X its long-term inflation-adjusted consensus income growth potential

10.5X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

infinitely better income growth than junk bonds (zero)

Bottom Line: Why Buy Trash Yield When A-Rated High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargains Are Available?

No stocks, no matter how safe, are a true bond alternative, or I should say, a risk-free bond alternative.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Risk-free sovereign debt doesn't always go up when stocks fall.

but it does stay flat or go up 92% of the time when stocks fall since WWII

That's because risk-free Treasuries are negatively correlated to stocks and that's why they still have a useful role in most people's diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios.

cash is what you use to pay bills or buy stocks when both stocks and bonds fall (like now)

in a recessionary bear market bonds appreciate and can be sold to pay expenses or buy blue-chip bargains instead of selling stocks

Junk bonds on the other hand? They are about 80% correlated to stocks, meaning if the S&P 500 falls 36% during a recession (the historical average since 1967) junk bonds can be expected to fall 25% to 30%.

junk bonds are all about income, not hedging your portfolio in a recession

So why buy 4.4% yielding junk bonds which have 37% fundamental risk according to S&P, when you can buy A-rated high-yield blue-chips like: BASFY, LGGNY, IBM, SPG, PM, ALIZY, UL, MURGY, MFC, and BNS?

5.3% yield (almost 1% more)

7.3% CAGR long-term growth potential vs 0% for junk bonds

37X lower default risk than junk bonds according to S&P

12.6% long-term total return potential (almost 3X more than junk bonds)

12.5% CAGR historical returns since 1996

In fact, with the right low-cost ETFs, you can turn these 10 A-rated high-yield retirement dream blue-chips into a Zen Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple

generate an extra $2.2 million in inflation-adjusted retirement income over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio

over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio deliver $3.7 million more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

over 30 years than a 60/40 retirement portfolio turn $555,000 in median retirement savings into almost $6 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years more than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

Building the right diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is how you can stop praying for luck on Wall Street and can start making your own.

It's how you can stop obsessing over the Fed, inflation, the war, and the market's daily wild swings.

When you focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always, you take charge of your financial destiny.

It's also how you maximize the chances of not just retiring rich, but staying rich, and even growing exponentially richer, in retirement.