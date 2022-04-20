Upslope Capital - Silgan Holdings: A One-Foot Hurdle
Summary
- Silgan grows modestly and consistently.
- SLGN stock should perform well in a variety of the most likely environments.
- While very much a traditional value stock, I could foresee owning SLGN shares longer- term.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) - New Long
Silgan is a one-foot hurdle. The company grows modestly and consistently - largely through M&A - and the stock is obviously cheap (12x EPS, 9% FCF yield) on an absolute and relative basis. Shares should perform well in a variety of the most likely environments and represent an opportunity to own a stock that is at once defensive/non-cyclical and cheap. The company has three segments: Metal Containers (food cans, which is what SLGN is most known for and proactively shifted away from in recent years; 40%+ of operating income), Dispensing & Specialty Closures (plastic/metal caps and dispensing systems/sprayers; 40%+ of operating income), and Plastic Containers (15% of operating income). In 2020, SLGN acquired Albéa's dispensing business (a key competitor of Aptar's (ATR) - one of Upslope's longstanding Core longs).
While very much a traditional value stock (i.e. not exactly "quality"), I could foresee owning shares longer- term as SLGN has quietly positioned itself in recent years as a PE-style packaging platform that happens to be publicly traded. Management has historically been disciplined capital allocators, pivoting away from the slowly-melting-ice-cube that is food cans (now < 50% of revenue).
Given low-growth end markets, this is effectively a bet on management's ability to continue executing their acquisition strategy. Organic volumes in food cans are likely to be flat-to-slightly negative, while revenues should exceed this by a couple percent (pricing/inflation). Despite industry headwinds, free cash flow per share has grown nicely, as shown in the exhibit below. On the margin, growth headwinds are slowly lessening as the company shifts away from food cans, which have the biggest headwinds (negative LSD% volume most years) and have gone from contributing 63% to 49% of revenue over the last five years.
Given the ultra-defensive nature of its end markets SLGN's balance sheet is extremely manageable - with net leverage expected to approach 2.5-3.5x by the end of this year. Under 3x would clearly be under- levered (private packagers have been levered up to 6x) - and likely lead to a sizable return of capital in the absence of additional M&A. A few other observations and considerations:
- Given this is a bet on management, insider ownership (CEO + CFO) is a bit disappointing (~$7mm combined). However, the former CEO (current Chairman) owns $30mm and two now-older co-founders own more than $500mm…each. I believe the active presence of the former CEO (as well as co- Founders) provides oversight to the current CEO, who has been at SLGN for 17 years (last 9 of which he was COO).
- SLGN's shift towards plastics and away from food cans has dramatically opened up the runway for M&A, given the highly fragmented nature of the industry (vs. highly consolidated food can industry). The company is a scale player in plastic packaging/dispensers and should continue to participate in consolidation for years to come.
- While it's hard to identify a concrete catalyst, the overall set-up - low relative valuation, on track to be under-levered, economically defensive, expanding runway for M&A, late-70s co-founders with massive stakes - suggests SLGN could become a private equity target for a fund seeking a cash-generative packaging platform. Private equity has a long history of involvement in plastic packaging and has more recently been active with food can assets (e.g. Crown and Ball transactions).
Key risks for Silgan shareholders include: long-term secular headwinds in food cans (stable and strong cash generator, but could change), overall commoditized products, inflation (good pass-through mechanisms, but input volatility and a levered balance sheet are still risks), acquisition integration challenges/risks, ESG headwinds (especially on plastic/dispensers side), and annual harvest volatility.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
