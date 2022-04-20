'Rising Stars' Accelerate

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

By Kristin Cejda

Some familiar faces have come back to investment grade status this year, providing tactical investment opportunities.

After 2020’s heightened fallen angel activity, 2021 saw the highest number of rising stars in several years. So far in 2022, rising stars continue to have momentum, with just over $30 billion coming back to investment grade on a year-to-date basis. Large capital structures, such as Kraft Heinz (KHC), which previously was a staple IG food and beverage issuer, have migrated back to investment grade and more specifically the BBB category. Kraft Heinz was one of the largest fallen angels in 2020. Its quick round trip was made possible by its focus on asset sales and debt reduction under new management, as well as at-home demand that improved its business fundamentals. Typically, rating agencies rate through the cycle, and such a swift return to investment grade is not the norm. However, sector-specific and company-specific factors drove Kraft’s brief stay in non-IG. From here, investors will focus on key credit factors such as the company’s ability to battle input cost inflation with its less private-label exposed product portfolio.

Other familiar names, such as Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), have also migrated back to IG in recent months. Freeport spent several years as a non-IG rated entity. Its stay in non-IG was somewhat more typical given that it was downgraded over five years ago during the trough in the commodity cycle. More recently, the company has steadily improved its operations and cleaned up its balance sheet in preparation for its welcome back to the IG market. The company benefits from its low-cost, long-lived asset base, with conservative financial policy that makes it poised to live as an IG-rated entity through the cycle.

From here, we expect rising star momentum to continue in the coming quarters, with key contributors in sectors such as Energy, Autos and Healthcare. As they migrate to IG, these capital structures will act as a source of pseudo supply for the IG market and, at the same time, a reduction in the size of the non-IG market, resulting in different technicals for each market. Rising star candidates are typically well telegraphed, such that investors can develop views ahead of actual upgrades, with index inclusion acting as the final catalyst for positioning. Most rising stars go on to issue new debt in the IG market within the first year or so of coming back, creating another opportunity for spreads to reset. We continue to find tactical investment opportunities in the crossover ratings space.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.