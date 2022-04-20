Recent Stock Purchase April 2022

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

How has your April been going? For me, it is more of the same which simply means making a monthly stock purchase and staying invested no matter how ugly the world economy is looking. As I said in March, I don’t have a crystal ball, nor do I pretend to even attempt to understand what is going on in the markets these days as massive sell-offs continue and crazy high prices are charted for oil and many other commodities, like corn for example. There is no shortage of excitement, that’s for sure. I just continue to have a long-term outlook, continue to invest, diversify my portfolio even more and just hold on. With that being said, let’s take a look at my April stock buys.

I have added to my account 2.4441 shares for a total investment of $200.00 in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). 2022 has not been kind to this high flyer as of late and picking up some shares at current levels looks good to me.

I have added to my account 3.8395 shares for a total investment of $200.00 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). This is a new position and honestly a yield play for me.

In total, I have put a modest $400.00 of fresh capital to work in April. By now you already know that I continue to invest with blinders on even as the world is seemingly falling apart. Maybe I’m naive, a bad investor or simply an optimist knowing that eventually this too shall pass and life will resume normally. None of this “new normal” stuff, rather back to business as usual. Yes, it will take time but life will go on. September 11, 2001, nuclear war threats, Pearl Harbor, WWII, WWI, disease, recession, depression, just name it and the world has seen it yet somehow we are all here today.

The month is still not over and I may be able to squeeze another $200 for investment. As long as I continue to build my dividend snowball I am happy. What do you think about my recent stock buys? Are you adding anything in April or accumulating/sitting on cash? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long SBUX, VZ

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.