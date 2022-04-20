Wall Street Breakfast: Netflix Earnings: Advertising, Monetizing Shared Passwords (Podcast)
Apr. 20, 2022 7:39 AM ET
Netflix (NFLX) competition hot in the high-stakes streaming media space. Elon Musk is keeping Twitter (TWTR) and its investors on tenterhooks Wednesday after sending another tweet. The Biden administration is launching a $6B program to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing. Catch today's WSB article here.
This article was written by
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences