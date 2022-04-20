ivanastar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stock has been battered over the past few months. After reaching its December highs, it declined more than 20%, falling into a bear market. Therefore, we believe the current macro and industry headwinds seem to be priced in as the market digested its gains.

Furthermore, ex-CFO David Denton (Denton was recently hired by Pfizer) reaffirmed the company's FY22 guidance at a recent conference in April. But, buyers have not returned to lift the stock from its current malaise, as they continued to focus on the macro uncertainties.

Nevertheless, the current price level offers long-term investors an excellent opportunity to add a profitable and FCF-positive leader to their portfolio. We discuss why LOW stock is a Buy.

Focus on Its Earnings

Investors are arguably skittish over the surging inflation, rising mortgage rates, and highly volatile lumber prices. Notably, the company also accentuated these risks in its 10-K. However, Denton explained that the company's profitability remains robust. Furthermore, he reaffirmed its guidance despite these apparent headwinds. Denton accentuated (edited, emphasis by author):

I don't think we've seen any inflation pressures that's unanticipated, other than lumber. We do expect that to moderate in the back half of the year. We have not seen consumer spending trending down. Consumers are still engaging with us as well. So, I think we have a really good line of sight toward our financial plan for 2022. We feel very confident that we can deliver on the expectations that we set forth. We're also going to outperform the market from a revenue perspective, and we're going to expand operating profit. That's the focus. (J.P. Morgan’s 8th Annual Retail Round-Up Conference)

Lowe's consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

It's clear why the market was pretty downcast over Lowe's stock recently. After a remarkable run in 2021, tough comps will inevitably come to the fore this year. Furthermore, the timing of the stimulus payments in 2021 became an unintended headwind.

Consequently, LOW is projected to report a -2.6% YoY decline in revenue for FQ1'22 (earnings on May 18). Despite that, its adjusted EBIT margin is expected to remain resilient, at 13.1%. Therefore, the Street remains confident in the company's ability to navigate its near-term macro headwinds, despite the tough comps.

Notably, Q1 is also expected to be the inflection point before revenue growth moves higher throughout FY22. As such, we think the current pessimism toward the stock might have been overstated, and Lowe's had also reiterated its guidance.

Lowe's consensus estimates by FY % (S&P Capital IQ)

Nonetheless, after two spectacular years, we can also observe the flattening of its revenue growth moving forward. Hence, market expectations would inevitably revert to its operating leverage and profitability momentum, as discussed by Denton earlier. We think that makes sense. Thus, the digestion in LOW stock price was the market's attempt to normalize investors' expectations moving forward. Though painful at times, such moderation is healthy to allow short-term momentum traders to disembark. At the same time, it also offers long-term holders a chance to add exposure.

Given Lowe's robust profitability, we remain confident in the company's ability to execute moving forward. For instance, Lowe's is still expected to post healthy operating leverage gains. Although its adjusted EPS growth is expected to normalize, it's still expected to increase ahead of revenue growth. As a result, Lowe's adjusted EPS increase is estimated to decelerate to 11.8%, but still coming ahead of revenue growth of 2% in FY22.

Of course, some investors may argue that Lowe's ability to generate such gains comes with significant debt. For instance, Lowe's LTM cash and equivalents amounted to $1.47B but had long-term debt of $23.3B in FQ4. However, its FCF margins are expected to remain highly consistent. Consensus estimates suggest Lowe's FY22 FCF margins remain stable at 9.3%, above last year's 8.6%. Therefore, we believe that the company's robust bottom line would continue to attract long-term dip buyers despite the recent macro headwinds.

Is LOW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

LOW stock consensus price targets Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

LOW stock is a Buy. Notably, LOW stock has fallen to its most conservative price targets (PTs). But, its most conservative PTs have also consistently supported the stock's momentum over the past five years. Therefore, we are confident that the pessimism over Lowe's stock has been priced in. So, we encourage long-term investors to capitalize on the recent weakness to add LOW stock.