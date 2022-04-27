Ramil Nasibulin/iStock via Getty Images

Nutrien: Investment Thesis

Back on November 23, 2021, with the share price at $69.56, I published article, "Nutrien: A Strong Buy The Dip," with a Strong Buy recommendation. Since then the Nutrien (NYSE:NYSE:NTR) share price has increased by 62.94%, compared to a 4.87% decline in the S&P 500. In that previous article I wrote,

Nutrien Ltd. EPS growth is primarily about fertilizer demand vs. supply and its effect on product selling price. This is illustrated in Fig. 1 below excerpted from Nutrien's Q3 2021 filing with the SEC. Figure 1 Nutrien Ltd Quarterly average nitrogen-based product price has increased by 110% over prior year quarter while average cost has increased by 43%, resulting in gross margin increase of 660%. Similar high price and margin growth has occurred for potash.

The Q4 2021 results are now available showing continuing strong product price growth per Fig. 2 below.

The contents of Fig. 2 show Q4 2021 average prices for product far exceeded the already high prices for Q3 2021.

In my previous article, I went on to say,

The question is how long can this last and if prices decline at what level they might settle. World population continues to increase while available arable land area decreases. Increased food production is likely to very much depend on Nutrien's products and systems. There has been some concern expressed the BHP Jansen potash project could result in over supply of potash. Here's what BHP had to say when announcing an investment of $US5.7 billion in the Jansen Stage 1 project: "We own 100 per cent of the project. Its large resource endowment provides the opportunity to develop it in stages, with anticipated initial capacity of 4.3 - 4.5 Mtpa. The demand for potash could double over the coming decades to meet our population's needs in a land-scarce, nutrient-depleted world." The go ahead for the Jansen project is not a negative for Nutrien. Rather it is a signal BHP believes in huge growth prospects for potash use and their decision is strategically based.

I remain bullish on Nutrien, with a caveat. This is a cyclical business and any sign of weakening in nitrogen and/or potash prices could see a fall in share price. While fluctuations in product prices can be expected to occur, I believe increasing demand is likely to put a floor under fertilizer prices in the medium to longer term. But that does not mean the product prices will not come off their present highs.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis appears below.

Looking For Share Market Mispricing Of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19, and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 1 documents historical data from 2018 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the Apr. 19, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on the 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from 10 analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Apr. 19, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.8% (line 50). Dividends, including assumed dividend growth of 4.25% per year, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2024.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 2 provides comparative data for Nutrien, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing share price on Apr. 19, 2022, and holding through the end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium.

Comments On Table 2 Are As Follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $18.52 from the present $113.34 to $131.86 at the end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Nutrien, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 1.8% through the end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Nutrien, the share price needs to increase by $83.95 from $47.91 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $131.86 at the end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $131.86, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Nutrien, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to the effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at the beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth) to the power of number of years invested.

= $47.91*(1+28.4%)^5 = $167.35 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $167.35*(1-21.2%) = $131.86 (price required at end of 2024 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $119.44 ($167.35 minus $47.91) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and the share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $35.49 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($167.35 minus $131.86) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes In Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Nutrien's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Nutrien

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Apr. 19, 2022, and holding through the end of years 2022 to 2024. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Nutrien's P/E ratio is presently 18.22, based on Q4-2021 TTM EPS. This is well below the historical average and median levels for Nutrien. The P/E ratio has fallen even as the share price has risen. This is due to significant increases in EPS due to current high commodity prices for Nutrien's products.

This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Nutrien shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.

Consensus, Low And High EPS Estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Nutrien. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E Ratios Utilized In Scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2021. A modified average P/E ratio based on 23 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2022 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude abnormal high and low P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. In the case of Nutrien I have replaced the median P/E ratio of 23.78 with the current P/E ratio of 18.22. This is done to provide a test of effect of multiple remaining below the historical average. The P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, which is reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability Of EPS Estimates (Line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 10 analysts covering Nutrien through the end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 23.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is extremely high, suggesting a high degree of uncertainty, and thus lesser reliability.

Projected Returns (Lines 18 to 39)

Nutrien has shown recent high EPS growth due to high commodity prices for potash and nitrogen. Analysts' EPS estimates reflect further strong growth through end of 2022, followed by declines through end of 2023 and 2024. Commodity prices tend to be cyclical and there is a reasonably strong likelihood Potash and Nitrogen prices will retreat to lower levels, as reflected in analysts' EPS estimates. Below I provide comment through end of 2024 when, based on analysts' EPS estimates, commodity prices are expected to remain strong, but are assumed to be significantly lower than at end of 2022.

Projections to end of 2024 -

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Nutrien is conservatively indicated to return between negative (7.0)% and positive 28.0% average per year through the end of 2024. The negative (7.0)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 28.0% on their high EPS estimates, with an 8.2% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios based on a P/E ratio of 18.22, similar to current P/E ratio. At the high end of the projected returns for Nutrien, the indicative returns range from 0.3% to 38.2%, with a consensus of 16.8%. These high returns are based on the historical average P/E ratio of 22.58. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the high degree of uncertainty reflected in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Nutrien

Nutrien: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Nutrien shareholders investing in the company over the last three to four years. Normally I would provide data for six years, but Nutrien was formed in 2018 as a result of a merger, as discussed further above.

Table 4

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Nutrien were double-digit returns, ranging from 31.5% to 93.7%, for all five of five different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last three to four years and holding to the present. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Apr. 19, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Nutrien's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Nutrien Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 Nutrien Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows Nutrien has reduced net debt by $473 million and Net Assets Used In Operations by $1,028 million over the past 4 years, resulting in a $555 million decrease in shareholders' equity. Outstanding shares decreased by 86.7 million from 644.2 million to 557.5 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset in part by shares issued for stock compensation. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity remains conservative, decreasing from 28.4% to 27.8% over the 4 years. The $555 million decrease in shareholders' equity over the last 4 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Nutrien Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table 5.2 Nutrien Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not find this happening with Nutrien.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Feb. 1, 2018, to Sep. 30, 2021: