Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors are on the edge of their seats waiting for its 2022 Q1 earnings announcement this Wednesday after market close. During such an eventful time, there are indeed a few things that investors should be watching closely. I personally will be focusing on the following items:

Update of its production status. Its Shanghai factory has been in lockdown mode since COVID cases resurged recently in the city. While at the same time, it has just started production in its Berlin and Austin factories during Q1 2022. It is a key factor to see if the new capacity from Austin and Berlin can make up for the temporary production loss from Shanghai.

Update of its delivery status. Given the ongoing supply chain disruptions and particularly the shortage of microchips, another key factor to watch is its delivery status and management mitigation plan.

In terms of financials, consensus expects almost the same topline ($17.84B sales) as the previous quarter ($17.72B) and probably a lower bottom line due to cost pressure caused by the surging cost of raw materials, labor, and energy. I agree with such expectations and expect the margin to be pressured.

However, from a broader view, all the above items in the list above are relatively temporary. For a stock like Tesla, we should just step back from the headlines and focus on the long-term trendlines. There are two types of dream investments for Buffett. The first type is a cash cow and some examples are See's candy and the cigarette business (like Philip Morris I just analyzed). The second type is a high-power compounder. These are businesses that enjoy high returns on capital and can always find plenty of opportunities to reinvest large amounts of additional capital. In his own words:

Leaving the question of price aside, the best business to own is one that over an extended period can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return.

You will see that despite its tech surface, Tesla fits all the traits that Warren Buffett looks for in a perpetual compounder - the wide moat, high return on capital employed, and customer loyalty. And the most important thing, TSLA can employ large amounts of incremental capital at the same very high rates of return to fuel growth. However, great businesses are always difficult to value, especially for a business like TSLA which is still in its early stage. And this article will show you TSLA earnings more than what's on the surface. Its true economic or owners' earnings have been consistently better than its accounting earnings. And as a result, its valuation is a lot lower than on the surface.

And finally, you will see if it indeed materializes on its target of 50% annual growth rate of deliveries till 2025, its owners' PE under the current price will be about 24.9x, just about the valuation of the overall market.

TSLA's accounting EPS and owners' earnings

The commonly quoted PE for TSLA is based on the GAAP accounting earnings (about 93x as of this writing), which do not reflect its true economic earning power (i.e., the owners' earnings, OE). And in TSLA's case, the accounting earnings underestimate its true earning power by a sizable margin.

You can already appreciate the discrepancy by simply looking at the free cash flow ("FCF") conversion ratio as shown in the following chart. The chart shows the accounting EPS per share and FCF per share for TSLA over the past few years. And you can see that FCF has been dramatically different from the accounting EPS. And since 2019, its FCF has been consistently and substantially higher than the accounting EPS.

And remember that FCF already underestimates the true owners' earnings because ALL CAPEX expenses have been considered a cost in the calculation of FCF. However, in reality, only the maintenance CAPEX should be considered as a cost. And the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEX that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEX), as elaborated below.

TSLA's growth CAPEX and owners' earnings

The key to analyzing the OE is to delineate the growth CAPEX from the maintenance CAPEX. And the reason that the growth CAPEX should not be considered a cost is that it is OPTIONAL. This is a key insight that investors like Buffett have been promoting for decades. And probably the following comment from Buffett himself again explains it best (and the emphasis is added by me):

These represent ("a") reported earnings plus ("b") depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges...less ("c") the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume...Our owner-earnings equation does not yield the deceptively precise figures provided by GAAP, since ("c") must be a guess - and one sometimes very difficult to make. Despite this problem, we consider the owner earnings figure, not the GAAP figure, to be the relevant item for valuation purposes...All of this points up the absurdity of the 'cash flow' numbers that are often set forth in Wall Street reports. These numbers routinely include ("a") plus ("b") - but do not subtract ("c").

However, estimating ("c") is indeed difficult and involves a more advanced understanding and analysis of the financial statements. The basic concepts and steps are detailed in my earlier article on AAPL. And here a very brief summary is provided to facilitate the rest of this discussion:

The CAEPx expenses for a business are the sum of two parts: the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX. Maintenance CAPEX is part c that Buffet mentioned above. It is the mandatory part to keep the business running and maintain its long-term competitiveness. And the growth part is the optional part. The growth part should be considered part of the owners' earnings because it can be returned to the owners if the owners decide not to grow the business anymore - again, a key insight that investors like Buffett have recognized.

Dissecting the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX is, therefore, crucial to understanding the true economic earnings. However, as mentioned by Buffett, the owner-earnings equation does not yield the deceptively precise figures provided by GAAP, since ("c") must be a guess - and one sometimes very difficult to make.

In this article, I analyzed ("c") for TSLA using Bruce Greenwald's method. Readers interested in more details of Greenwald's method can take a look at my earlier article on AAPL and are highly recommended to take a look at Greenwald's book entitled Value Investing.

Under this background, the following chart shows my analyses to delineate TSLA's maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX so that owners' earnings can be obtained. Then the second chart shows the OE after adding the growth CAPEX back for TSLA in recent years. Again, this analysis was performed using Bruce Greenwald's method mentioned above. In particular, I took a five-year moving average in calculating the ratio of PPE (properties, plants, and equipment) to sales. I then used this to indicate the dollars of PPE it takes to support each dollar of sales to arrive at the maintenance CAPEX. As can be seen, over the recent years, almost a quarter of Google's CAPEX expenditures have actually been growth expenditures, not maintenance expenditures.

A few key points:

With almost more than 70% of CAPEX being growth CAPEX on average, TSLA is indeed an amazing compounder that can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return even at its current scale. And notably, the growth CAPEX has been more than 80% last year as it focuses on my aggressive deliveries.

And also, that is why TSLA OE has been (and will be) significantly higher than its FCF and its EPS as shown in the chart that opened this article.

As a result of such aggressive investment in growth CAPEX, as seen from the second chart in this section, the OE is indeed higher than the accounting EPS by a substantial amount.

As you can see here, by interpreting the true economic earnings, TSLA's valuation is even lower than what is on the surface. The PE based on GAAP is about 93x as of this writing, and the PE based on its true economic earning is "only" about 72x based on its FW financials - still quite elevated.

Next, we will see if and how quickly it can outgrowth such evaluated valuation.

Growth and valuation

This next table summarizes my growth model for TSLA considering its fixed cost and variable cost of production. The analyses of its production cost have been detailed in my early article and here I will just summarize the key points for the ease of reference:

It has passed the pivot point of critical scale (with a break-even point occurred somewhere around 100k vehicles), recouped the fixed cost, and now began to harvest the benefit of the scale of production and expanding margin. Its variable cost is estimated to be about $40k per vehicle.

I also assumed that the operating expenses to be 13% of total sales and the average vehicle price tag to be $58,000, which is consistent with its current levels. Note these assumptions also make my analysis more on the conservative side, because operation costs would also be diluted on a per-vehicle basis as Tesla sells more units.

The most uncertain variable is the growth rate. Management continues to focus on ramping up production at its new factories and boosting build rates at its existing facilities. Their goal is to grow deliveries by about 50% annually on average over the next few years. Such a production growth plan may not materialize. And I am going to assume a more moderate 30% CAGR for the next few years - I'd rather err on the side of being conservative. The other key assumption made in this growth model is that the growth CAPEX remains on average 80% of the total CAPEX expenses based on results from the previous section.

And you can see that "even" at 30% CAGR, the business can outgrow its current valuation rather quickly. By 2025, its owners' PE under the current price will be about 35.8x. Not cheap still, but not in any totally absurd regime.

Finally, if it indeed materializes on a 50% annual growth rate of deliveries till 2025, rerunning the above model would show that its owners' PE under the current price will be about 24.9x, just about the valuation of the overall market.

Risks

In the near term, the ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to plague the auto industry and TSLA is no exception. Particularly, the shortage of microchips has prevented manufacturers from operating at full capacity. Also, TSLA is facing cost control pressure due to the surging inflation, ranging from rising costs for raw materials, labor, and energy.

In the mid-term, it is very difficult to predict its production growth. As aforementioned, TSLA management's target is ambitiously at about a 50% annual growth rate. It is very uncertain whether such an ambitious goal can be reached or not. For example, Morningstar analysis assumes Tesla only delivers around 5.7 million vehicles by 2030, well below management's target. Currently, its Shanghai factory is in lockdown mode and it remains uncertain when production can resume. While on the other hand, it has just started production in its Berlin and Austin factories during Q1 2022. These uncertainties are the reason why my analyses assume a more conservative rate of 30% CAGR, resulting in about 3.1 million vehicles by 2025.

In the longer term, the competition in the EV space is also heating up. TSLA's market share in some of the major markets is under a lot of pressure not only from established car manufacturers but also EV companies in the US and abroad. Traditional players, particularly Volkswagen and the Ford Mach-E are taking market share in the EU and U.S., respectively. In China, another key EV market, NIO (NIO) is currently Tesla's biggest competition, followed by Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV). Whether TSLA can maintain its competitive advantage in the EV space in the longer term is uncertain.

Conclusion and final thought

You have good reasons to be anxious about TLSA's upcoming earnings announcement. Indeed, management updates on a range of key issues are anticipated, ranging from the update of production in its factories, deliveries, cost control, and mitigation plans for the ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

