Summary

  • WM Technology is a cannabis software company. CEO Chris Beals discusses being an ancillary provider in the cannabis space.
  • Sprout acquisition and how Weedmaps compares to competition.
  • Catalyst for overall growth in the cannabis sector; how continued legalization and SAFE banking will affect revenue.

  • 2:57 - WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is an ancillary provider in the cannabis space
  • 16:34 - Sprout acquisition
  • 27:33 - Leafly (LFLY) and other competitors
  • 32:02 - Weedmaps' future opportunities and growth
  • 39:50 - SAFE Banking, decriminalization, and legalization’s impact on the stock

Date of recording: March 30th, 2022

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.47K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
