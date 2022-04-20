Amazon Meets Shopify Meets Cannabis - WM Technology CEO Chris Beals
Apr. 20, 2022
Summary
- WM Technology is a cannabis software company. CEO Chris Beals discusses being an ancillary provider in the cannabis space.
- Sprout acquisition and how Weedmaps compares to competition.
- Catalyst for overall growth in the cannabis sector; how continued legalization and SAFE banking will affect revenue.
- 2:57 - WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is an ancillary provider in the cannabis space
- 16:34 - Sprout acquisition
- 27:33 - Leafly (LFLY) and other competitors
- 32:02 - Weedmaps' future opportunities and growth
- 39:50 - SAFE Banking, decriminalization, and legalization’s impact on the stock
Date of recording: March 30th, 2022
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com