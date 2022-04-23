neirfy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In September last year, I made the bold statement Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCPK:PBCBF) would generate 1.2B EUR in free cash flow in 2021. As 2022 is now well underway with the PR and marketing firm already publishing a trading update for the first quarter of the year, I thought this would be a good moment to catch up on the company’s performance.

Publicis has its main listing on Euronext Paris where it's trading with PUB as its ticker symbol. With almost 1 million shares changing hands on a daily basis, Publicis’ Paris listing is for sure the most liquid listing to trade in the company’s shares.

FY 2021 was business as usual

The total revenue generated by Publicis in 2021 was approximately 11.7B EUR, an increase of approximately 10% compared to the FY2020 revenue. All operating expenses increased pretty much in line with the revenue and the EBITDA came in at 2.32B EUR. The total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses decreased by in excess of 20%, leading to a sharp increase of the "operating margin."

As the company also reduced its impairment charges as well as the amortization of intangibles, the operating income increased by almost 50% to 1.43B EUR. Publicis remained a cash cow in 2021, and as the net debt decreased while the average cost of debt decreased as well, the net interest expenses went down by quite a bit. With a net income of 1.04B EUR of which 9M EUR was attributable to non-controlling interests, the bottom line shows a net income of 1.027B EUR which works out to be 4.13 EUR per share. That’s a substantial increase compared to the 2.40 EPS reported in FY 2020 despite seeing the share count increase by more than 3%.

But when I discussed Publicis last time, I was more interested in the company’s free cash flow result as that’s what will enable Publicis to continue its M&A activities. Additionally, a substantial portion of the operating expenses consist of non-cash charges, and even the amortization of intangible assets after completing an acquisition are weighing on the result.

In FY2021, Publicis reported an operating cash flow of 1.8B EUR, but this includes a 216M EUR investment in the working capital position. Simultaneously, we should deduct the 9M EUR paid to the non-controlling interests and the 295M EUR lease payments. And finally, the 156M EUR in net interest payments should be deducted as well.

This means the adjusted operating cash flow was 1.6B EUR (as I also added back the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid). As you can see, the capex was just 139M EUR which means Publicis generated 1.46B EUR in free cash flow. That’s more than 20% higher than I had anticipated.

Divided over the 248M shares outstanding, the free cash flow per share was approximately 5.9 EUR, which means Publicis is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of around 10%. Which is not bad at all.

2022 has started well for Publicis

Of course one of the main questions was whether or not Publicis can remain on track in 2022, and to see if the 2021 results were boosted by the pent-up demand after a COVID-intense year.

Surprisingly, Publicis noted a very strong start of 2022 despite the uncertainty generated by the war in Ukraine in the second half of the quarter. The organic revenue growth came in at double digits with Europe and the Asia-Pacific Region posting a 14%-plus revenue growth.

This has now allowed Publicis to firm up its full-year guidance and the company is now expecting to reach the upper end of its 4%-5% revenue growth target. This should have an immediate positive impact on both the net income as well as the free cash flow result and Publicis is now guiding for a full-year free cash flow result of 1.4B EUR. I think it may actually be able to do better than that, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves as we have not even completed one third of the entire financial year.

Investment thesis

As mentioned in my September article, I had sold my entire position in Publicis. Fortunately for me, the company’s financial performance has beat my expectations while the share price has remained pretty much unchanged so there seems to be an opportunity to get back in at the current levels. As of the end of 2021, Publicis had a net cash position (excluding lease liabilities which are obviously amortized over time) and with an EBITDA of 2B EUR (excluding lease liabilities), the current market cap (and enterprise value) of less than 15B EUR appear to be very reasonable, especially as Publicis will continue to build its net cash position this year.

I currently still don’t have a position but I’m keeping an eye on the option premiums as the put options are quite attractive. I haven’t made a decision yet but Publicis is now sufficiently attractive from a FCF perspective as well as a balance sheet perspective to get back in.