Oil Demand Surprises To The Downside, What This May Mean For Prices
Summary
- Implied US oil demand is surprising to the downside.
- While it's still a bit early to call this, high oil prices are starting to have an impact on demand.
- We give a list of scenarios below on what happens to oil market balances if 1) Russia loses no production, 1 million b/d, or 2 mb/d, and 2) Iran sanctions.
- Oil markets are likely to keep staying in the deficit going forward as our scenario analysis has demonstrated. If Russia loses at least ~1 million b/d of production and Iran doesn't come back, oil prices will have to keep going up to induce more demand destruction.
- SPR releases will help tame some of that price increase, but the only way to fight this deficit is for prices to increase to reduce demand. There's no other way around it, and we are starting to see some of that take hold.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
EIA reported another volatile oil storage report today showing a sizable total liquids draw of 12.8 million bbls. All of it came from crude oil which showed a sizable drop of 12.7 million bbls. As we noted last week, the large build we saw last week would be reversed due to bad data, and the reverse came all in this week's report.
A report of this size would have, in the past, sent prices soaring. But oil prices are flat as a pancake today because the underlying data is not bullish.
Implied oil demand on a 4-week average basis is now below 2021. This is alarming because last year still had some COVID-related restrictions. In addition to weakening overall demand, the big 3 demand variables we track (gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel) are all below the 2021 level.
This is extremely disturbing and suggests that the recent spike in oil prices is already having a significant impact on consumer behaviors. In combination with other commodity prices spiking, we are already seeing a wave of slowing demand taking hold.
Now it's important to note that we've only had 6 weeks of triple-digit oil prices, so some of this demand drop could be related to consumer spending shifts. But if we go back to the 2008 implied demand chart, there are some similarities taking hold.
While the similarities of 2008's economy versus today are like comparing apples to steaks, it is important to keep watching the implied demand chart as it could form the basis for where oil prices are headed going forward.
What happens if...
Here's a good way to think about the recent demand weakness. If we assume that demand surprises to the downside and in line with IEA's oil demand assumption, then this is what happens to global oil market balances if Russia doesn't lose any production.
The above balance also includes the following:
- ~12.5 million b/d from US oil production in Q4 2022
- OPEC+ continues to increase production with Saudi pumping ~10.75 million b/d by Q4
- Iran sanctions are lifted by July 2022
Essentially, if demand surprises to the downside and Russia lose no production, the oil market will tip into a surplus.
But that's not realistic given that we are already seeing Russian oil production fall. Here's the math assuming ~1 million b/d decline.
Now take all the above assumptions but add the caveat that Russia loses ~1 million b/d, and the oil market is now back in balance.
If we now assume that Russia ends up losing ~2 million b/d and Iran sanctions are never lifted, this is what global oil market balances will look like.
The oil market deficit steepens.
In essence, this is what's happening. If Russian oil production losses steepen, oil prices will go higher than today to induce more demand destruction. If $100/bbl is already starting to hit demand, then we can assume that price will have to keep going up in order to hit demand further. How much? We don't know. But it appears to be in $20/bbl increments.
The magical number appears to be ~1 million b/d of Russian production loss to get the oil market back to balance. This is assuming Iran's production is at full by H2 2022. If Iran doesn't come back, then Russia could lose no production and we would be balanced:
(If Iran doesn't come back, and Russia loses no production.)
For now, the oil demand surprise to the downside is just a chink in the oil bulls' armor. It's a vulnerability we must pay close attention to, but it's nowhere near fatal.
Oil markets are likely to keep staying in the deficit going forward as our scenario analysis has demonstrated. If Russia loses at least ~1 million b/d of production and Iran doesn't come back, oil prices will have to keep going up to induce more demand destruction. SPR releases will help tame some of that price increase, but the only way to fight this deficit is for prices to increase to reduce demand. There's no other way around it and we are starting to see some of that take hold.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.