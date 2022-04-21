Consolidated Edison Is Electric

Ingus Kruklitis/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the huge electric utility Consolidated Edison (ED). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/3 the stock gained 12.31%. The stock is within .24% of its 52 week high.

ED Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 87,564 in-service line transformers; 3,924 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,291 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,350 miles of mains and 377,971 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The company was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

35.90+ Weighted Alpha

24.73% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 11.58% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.63%

Technical support level at 97.31

Recently traded at 98.66 with a 50 day moving average of 90.33

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 34.71 billion

P/E 22.18

Dividend yield 3.26%

Revenue expected to grow 1.40% this year and another 3.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 2.30% this year, an additional 6.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 2.00 for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 6 hold and 9 sell opinions on the stock

Consensus price target is 82.40 with some analysts have a price target as high as 96.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 642 to 37 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 90 to 8 for the same result

47,520 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Utilities

Industry

Multi-Utilities

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 21

Ranked in Sector

7 out of 101

Ranked Overall

407 out of 4314

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades