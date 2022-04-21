Third Avenue Management - AMERCO: Solidifying The Moat
Summary
- Third Avenue Management exited its investment in Preferred Apartments prior and recycled the capital into AMERCO.
- UHAL has not only been solidifying the moat around its core business but also creating substantial value in the process.
- AMERCO is also expanding its U-Box offering as it gains further market share in the portable storage and moving segment.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)
Held in the Fund since 2018, AMERCO is widely recognized as the leader in self-moving in North America through its U-Haul subsidiary where it has an unrivaled network with approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices available across more than 23,000 locations. What is not as widely recognized, in Fund Management's opinion, is that the company's forward thinking management team has also spent the last decade assembling one of the largest self-storage portfolios in North America-not only solidifying the "moat" around its core business but also creating substantial value in the process.
Due to these efforts, AMERCO owned and managed more than 73 million square feet of self-storage facilities at the end of the 2021, placing it as the third largest owner of such properties in the US. Notwithstanding, the company does not seem to get much (if any) recognition for this transformation. To wit, if one were to apply the implied price per square foot for AMERCO's closest comparable on the self-storage side of the business (e.g., Life Storage), they would arrive at an implied value for its impossible-to-replicate self-moving business of basically $0- despite it generating more than $1.0 billion of operating profits per year more recently, implying $7-8 billion of value based upon comparables within the rental segment.
This disconnect does not seem to be lost on Chairman and CEO Edward Shoen (who owns 42.7% of the company's stock along with beneficiaries). In fact, in response to a question about the price-to-value discrepancy during the company's most recent quarterly conference call, he remarked that "it's a question that is regularly discussed at the board level" and that "hopefully we'll have some news for you before the year is out." In the meantime, AMERCO is not only continuing to self-finance the expansion of its self-storage portfolio with more than 7 million square feet of projects in development, but the company is also expanding its "U-Box" offering as it gains further market share in the portable storage and moving segment.
