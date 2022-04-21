mphillips007/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Third Avenue Management Fund also sold "out-of-the- money" put options on the common stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("DR Horton")-the largest homebuilder in the U.S. that accounted for nearly 1 out 9 new homes sold in the U.S. last year. Having followed the company for years, Fund Management can say without hesitation that DR Horton is an incredibly efficient builder focused on delivering quality product at the entry-level price point (its average selling price was less than $325,000 last year) with leading positions in key Sunbelt markets including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

While the near-term outlook for DR Horton is somewhat uncertain given mortgage rate and supply chain volatility, the medium-to-long-term prospects for volume-based homebuilders with super-strong balance sheets and scale advantages seem promising (such as DR Horton and Lennar Corp.) in Fund Management's view. This is especially the case when considering that:

residential inventories are at record- low levels in most major markets whether gauged by "month's supply" or aggregate units available, demand for single- family residences is accelerating as the largest generation in U.S. history (the "millennial cohort") enters its prime home buying years and desires more space not only due to "life events" but also "remote" and "hybrid" working arrangements, and significant inflation in rental rates for multi-family units in urban areas has left the rent-to-own proposition for single- family homes in suburban areas in a compelling range.

At the same time, Third Avenue's due-diligence efforts indicate there are structural changes unfolding within the homebuilding industry on three fronts.

One, homebuilders with significant share are utilizing their scale to secure land, labor, and materials on more favorable terms and with a greater degree of reliability.

Two, the same group is also pivoting to "land light" strategies by obtaining lots through option arrangements as opposed to outright ownership-while offsetting the reduced margins associated with such an approach by eliminating external brokerage fees through a "direct-to-consumer" sales strategy given enhanced digital capabilities.

And three, the single-family rental offering or "SFR" product has much wider consumer acceptance than recognized and the large pools of capital targeting this niche asset class offers builders a more diversified sales channel than in previous cycles.

As a result, it seems that a select few volume-builders are likely to earn higher returns on invested capital (with less leverage) while also delivering homes at a steadier pace, which should ultimately result in an improved cost of capital for these issuers (i.e., a higher price to book multiple).

Should the DR Horton options be exercised during the term, the Fund would have approximately 7.0% of its capital invested in US-based homebuilders when also factoring in its long-held position in Lennar Corp. B shares (which remain at more than 15% discount to Lennar's A shares despite equal economics). Fund Management would also consider increasing this allocation further should the implied valuations become even more compelling, while remaining exclusively focused on well-capitalized participants poised to benefit from the aforementioned dynamics-as well as those with leading positions in the Sunbelt region where net migration trends (and demographics) form a vastly different fundamental backdrop than more frequently cited national statistics.

