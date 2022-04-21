Gulfport Energy: Potential For $1 Billion In Positive Cash Flow Over Next 2 Years
Summary
- Gulfport may be able to generate a bit over $1 billion in positive cash flow by the end of 2023 based on strip prices.
- This would be despite massive hedging losses, with it potentially realizing $1.5+ billion in hedging losses during that period.
- It currently doesn't have hedges beyond 2023.
- Gulfport should be able to end 2023 with over $300 million in net cash at current strip, before the impact of share repurchases.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) may be able to generate over $1 billion in positive cash flow by the end of 2023 at current strip prices, despite massive ($1.5+ billion) projected hedging losses.
Gulfport doesn't have hedges past 2023 currently and I'd value it at approximately $109 per share in a longer-term $3.50 NYMEX gas (and $70 WTI oil) scenario.
2022 Outlook
Gulfport is expecting to average around 1 Bcfe per day (90% gas) in production in 2022 with a $360 million capital expenditure budget. It has built in around 10% cost inflation compared to 2021 and also expects a similar budget for 2023 to result in around 5+% production growth.
At current strip of high-$90s WTI oil and approximately $6.50 NYMEX gas, Gulfport is projected to generate $2.434 billion in oil and gas revenues, while its 2022 hedges have negative $1.022 billion in estimated value. Gulfport has approximately 85% of its natural gas production hedged for 2022 at an average swap/ceiling/sold call price of $3.09.
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|330,325,000
|$6.30
|$2,081
|NGLs (Barrels)
|4,136,667
|$48.00
|$199
|Oil (Barrels)
|1,642,500
|94.00
|$154
|Hedge Value
|-$1,022
|Total Revenue
|$1,412
Gulfport is now projected to generate $469 million in positive cash flow at high-$90s WTI oil and $6.50 NYMEX gas for 2022. Gulfport's very large amount of hedges means that it only benefits modestly from increases in 2022 commodity prices.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression
|$343
|LOE
|$62
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$83
|G&A
|$43
|Interest and Preferred Dividends
|$52
|Capex
|$360
|Total Expenses
|
$943
Gulfport had $711 million in net debt at the end of 2021 and this positive cash flow would reduce its net debt to $242 million by the end of 2022 before any share repurchases.
2023 Outlook
For 2023, I have assumed that Gulfport can average 1.055 Bcfe per day in production, which would be 5.5% growth compared to 2022.
At current 2023 strip of approximately $88 WTI oil and $5.15 NYMEX gas, Gulfport is projected to generate $2.046 billion in oil and gas revenues, while its 2023 hedges have negative $549 million in estimated value. Gulfport has hedges covering 77% of its natural gas production for 2023.
|Type
|Units
|$/Unit
|$ Million
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|348,492,875
|$4.95
|$1,725
|NGLs (Barrels)
|4,364,184
|$40.00
|$175
|Oil (Barrels)
|1,732,838
|$84.50
|$146
|Hedge Value
|-$549
|Total Revenue
|$1,497
Source: Author's Work
Gulfport is thus projected to generate $547 million in positive cash flow at $88 WTI oil and $5.15 NYMEX gas for 2023. This is higher than 2022 due to the expected 5.5% increase in production combined with reduced impact of hedges.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression
|$362
|LOE
|$65
|Taxes Other Than Income
|$70
|G&A
|$43
|Interest and Preferred Dividends
|$50
|Capex
|$360
|Total Expenses
|
$950
Source: Author's Work
Thus Gulfport could end up with over $300 million in net cash by the end of 2023 before the effect of any share repurchases and/or common dividends.
Notes On Valuation
Gulfport currently has approximately 21.5 million common shares outstanding currently. It also has $57.9 million in preferred shares that are convertible into approximately 4.1 million common shares at a conversion price of $14 per share.
This would result in Gulfport having around 25.6 million common shares outstanding (at the moment) if its preferred shares are converted into common shares, but before any share repurchases.
Assuming that commodity prices average near current strip (high-$90s WTI oil and $6.50 NYMEX gas) during 2022, I'd value Gulfport at approximately $109 per share based on longer-term (after 2022) $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas.
This also assumes that Gulfport's development activities proceed according to plan and that it will be on track to end up with around 5% to 6% production growth in 2023.
Conclusion
Gulfport may be able to generate close to $40 per share (assuming 25.6 million common shares) in positive cash flow by the end of 2023 at current strip prices. Without hedges, it would have been projected to generate over $100 per share in positive cash flow by the end of 2023 due to very strong natural gas prices.
By the time its hedges roll off, natural gas prices aren't likely to be quite as strong as they are now. In a $3.50 longer-term NYMEX gas scenario though, I'd value Gulfport at approximately $109 per share.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.